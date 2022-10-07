Volleyball Sweeps for Kings, Gremlins and ‘Dogs – Friday Sports Wrap

Click on the highlighted scores for more game details.

High School

In high school volleyball last night…

• Houghton shut down Lake Linden-Hubbell 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-17).

• Calumet swept Gwinn 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-11). The Copper Kings remain unbeaten in match play.

• Hancock blanked L’Anse 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-9).

• Chassell v Wakefield-Marenisco – no report.

• Ontonagon v Watersmeet – no report.

In volleyball tomorrow, Houghton competes at the Esky Invitational in Escanaba.

In cross country…

• The Ewen-Trout Creek Invitational Yesterday – no report.

In high school football tonight…

• Houghton plays at Calumet. It’s Homecoming for the Copper Kings. The Parade steps off at 6:00 at the high school, and travels up Fifth Street to Agassiz Field. Our coverage of the game begins at 6:40 on KBear 102.3.

• Hancock hosts Iron Mountain.

• L’Anse welcomes Westwood.

• Lake Linden-Hubbell travels to Ironwood.

• Ontonagon hosts Forest Park.

College Football

Michigan Tech entertains Wayne State for Homecoming Tomorrow at 1:00.

Northern will host Davenport Tomorrow at 1:00.

Finland will play at Minnesota-Morris tomorrow.

College Volleyball

Michigan Tech hosts Saginaw Valley State Tonight at 5:00, and Wayne State Tomorrow at 4:00.

Finlandia plays at the Mount Mary Quadrangular this weekend. The Lions will face Moody Bible Institute and the host team today, and Maranatha Baptist tomorrow morning.

College Soccer

Tech hosts Grand Valley State Tonight at 7:00, and Davenport Sunday at noon.

Finland’s men’s team plays at Andrews University this afternoon, and Great Lakes Christian College tomorrow.

Finlandia’s Women’s team plays at Grace Christian today, and Great Lakes Christian tomorrow.

College Hockey

Michigan Tech opens its regular season with a non-conference game at Ferris State tonight, then faces the US National Development Team Tomorrow in an exhibition contest in Plymouth.

Northern skates at Colgate Tonight and tomorrow.

NHL

The Red Wings host the Maple Leafs in preseason play tonight. Listen for regular-season Wings games on 99.3 The Lift.

NBA

The Pistons continue their preseason campaign this evening in New Orleans. Listen for selected Pistons games this season on 99.3 The Lift.

MLB

The MLB Playoffs begin today…

• In the American League, the Guardians host the Rays, and the Mariners play at Toronto.

• In the National League, the Phillies visit the Cardinals, and the Mets welcome the Padres.

NFL

In a battle of field goals, the Colts outkicked the Broncos 12-9 in overtime last night.

Sunday…

• The Packers play the Giants in London. Kickoff is at 9:30 on 99.3 The Lift.

• The Lions visit the Patriots for a 1:00 game on 99.3 The Lift.

Upcoming local sports broadcasts:

Tonight – Houghton football plays at Calumet. Coverage will begin at 6:40 on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

Tuesday – Calumet volleyball plays at Negaunee. Coverage will begin around 6:10 on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

Email sports news and scores to [email protected]