Volleyball Sweeps Conference Weekly Awards

HOUSTON – University of Houston Graduate Isabel Theut and senior Rachel Tullos were awarded the American Athletic Conference’s Weekly honors after the Cougars defeated No. 23 UCF and USF in front of two record-breaking crowds at the Fertitta Center. Theut captured Offensive Player of the Week while Tullos earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Cougars earned their first ranked win since 2003 in a 3-1 win over No. 23 UCF on Friday night in front of 1,173 fans, breaking the previous attendance record for volleyball at Fertitta. Less than 48 hours later, an even bigger crowd of 1,455 packed into Fertitta to watch Houston remain undefeated at home and in conference play with a 3-1 win over South Florida.

Theut earned her second Honor of the year after posting 35 kills with a .269 hitting percentage and 11 total blocks last week. Against UCF, Theut led the charge, recording 22 kills and a .349 efficiency. Theut then rallied for 13 kills and eight blocks against South Florida.

Tullos earned her fifth career defensive player of the week honor and first of the season this week. She finished the week with 19 blocks (2.38 per set) and three digs while also tallying six kills. Against USF, Tullos blocked 12 attempts, which ties her for second in a four-set match in program history.

The Cougars head back on the road for a pair of league matches next weekend. Houston starts in Dallas on Friday for a meeting with SMU. First serve is scheduled for 1 pm

