Volleyball Sweeps Central Michigan – University of Missouri Athletics

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri volleyball team (7-3) concluded non-conference play with a 25-23, 25-20 and 25-22 sweep against Central Michigan (6-4) on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox led Mizzou with 12 kills. Junior Anna Dixon added 10 kills, while freshman Janet deMarrais recorded 7 kills. Defensively, senior Leandra Mangual-Duran produced 16 digs while junior Skylar Buckley added 12.

Central Michigan was paced by 11 kills from Anna Erickson and eight from Mallory Hernandez.

TOP TIGERS

Kaylee Cox : 12 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs

Leandra Mangual-Duran : 16 kills, 2 assists

Anna Dixon : 12 kills, 3 blocks

Riley Buckley : 34 assists, 1 ace

#MIZ TAKEAWAYS

Cox floored double-digit kills for the third-straight match.

Freshman Jasmine Dulan recorded a career-best two service aces, freshman Riley Buckley added one more for the Tigers.

recorded a career-best two service aces, freshman added one more for the Tigers. Mizzou recorded nine blocks as a team, led by freshman Madilyn Sell with six.

FROM THE BENCH

Coach Taylor is this weekend’s effort: “It’s great to finish non-conference play on a high note. The group showed some great toughness in tight moments in all three of our matches. Looking forward to starting SEC play!”

UP NEXT

Mizzou opens SEC action at Tennessee on Wednesday, Sept. 21.