Volleyball sweeps another Invitational – The Advance-Titan

UWO Volleyball has swept yet another invitational, this time Hosted by UW-Stevens Point.

The Invitational was rather small, with only one other team beyond UWO and UWSP competing, but that doesn’t detract from the scores and the glory.

The matches started Sept. 30, against UWSP. The match was a score of 3-1. The first set was taken by the Pointers with Oshkosh only having a score of 16, however UWO began to pick up the pace in the following sets. Sets two and three were extremely close, with the match being won only by two points, and the third set got up to 29 points by Oshkosh. The fourth and final set was a score of 25-21 with the match being a neck and neck where both teams had long periods of gains, until the end where Oshkosh narrowly pulled ahead of the Pointers.

On Saturday, UWO took on Augsburg University (Minn) in a 3-0 sweep against a team ranked nationally by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, crushing an 11-game win streak. No match was within 5 points and dropped as low as 11 points less; this led to a confident lead throughout most of the match, and an even more comfortable finish in all.

In the final Matchup between UWSP and Augsburg University, UWSP lost to Augsburg in a score of 1-3, leading to a fruitless weekend for the Pointers in their own invitational.

UWO faced off against UW-LaCrosse yesterday, scores are available on the UWO athletics website.

It’s Oct. 11 UWO volleyball will face off in a double header at Wheaton college against Wheaton College 4:00 pm and Edgewood College 6:00 pm