Volleyball Sweep Skidmore in Straight Sets

Next Match: Union College 10/8/2022 | 2:00 PM October 08 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Union College History

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Ithaca College volleyball team returned to action on Friday evening and were victorious in straight sets over Liberty League foe Skidmore College. The Bombers took the first set 25-9, which was then followed up by 25-13 and 25-16 set wins as they now have won 10-straight to improve to 13-3 overall and 2-0 within conference action.

The Bombers had a positive hitting percentage in all three sets as they finished with 48 kills out of 85 total swings. That was good for a .400 hitting percentage as they held Skidmore to .136 hitting with 31 total kills. IC was led by three who finished in double figures as Come on Darko led all student-athletes with 15 kills, followed by Leila Chipepo (11) and Alexandra Montgomery (10). First year setter Maddie Cox dished out 25 assists with Peyton Miller Chipping in 14.

defensively, Julia Costa was strong with 17 digs as the Bombers totaled 37 on the evening.

REACTION FROM HEAD COACH JOHAN DULFER

“Tonight really showed the depth and determination of our team. I’m so proud of how we attacked this match and kept pushing what we call the extra 2 percent. With the exception of a few points to start the third set, we imposed our will be on Skidmore and had fun playing together. I am a proud coach.”

Make that 1️⃣0️⃣ in a row for the Bombers!! Right back at it Tomorrow afternoon for a @LLAthletics Matchup against Union.#GoBombers | #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/CCBLGZVhWC — Ithaca Volleyball (@IthacaVB) October 7, 2022

Ithaca will look to continue Rolling as they have a quick turnaround returning to South Hill on Saturday to host Union College for another Liberty League contest. The match is slated to begin at 2 pm at Ben Light Gymnasium.