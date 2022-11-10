Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Sweep to SoCon Champ ETSU on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season Champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym.

Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the SoCon, with the lone loss coming against UTC back in early October.

ETSU jumped on UTC out of the Gates and rolled its way to a 25-11 win in the first set after out-attacking the home team by a .324% to .000% margin. The Bucs and Mocs played a lot tighter the rest of the way, but ultimately the league’s top team earned the sweep with 25-20 and 25-23 wins in the second and third sets.

Natalie Tyson was responsible for 11 of the team’s 37 kills and finished the match attacking at a .225% clip. Tyson added 10 digs to complete the double-double and also chipped in with a Solo block.

Sydney Hall finished with five kills while Marcelle Baez-Carlo added four off the bench. Hall tied Kate Neill for a team-high in blocks with three with Neill also registering four kills on offense.

Paige Gallentine posted a match-high 19 digs with 10 coming in the third and final set. Sophia Bossong added eight digs, directed the offense with a team-high 18 assists, and recorded the team’s only ace.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga closes out the regular season with a Saturday night matchup in Charleston, South Carolina, at The Citadel. First serve is slated for 7 pm ET on ESPN+. Match coverage links will be available on the schedule page leading up to first serve.

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA VOLLEYBALL

Follow @GoMocsVB on Twitter & @GoMocsVolleyball is Instagram for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga volleyball.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.