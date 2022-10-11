Volleyball still undefeated in LSC play

The West Texas A&M volleyball team is still undefeated in Lone Star Conference play after a successful weekend.

The Lady Buffs took down Midwestern State on Friday night in three sets 25-20, 25-18, 27-25. Torrey Miller led the way once again with 11 kills and three blocks.

WT followed that up on Saturday with another sweep, this one over Texas Women’s. The final score in that one was 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 as Miller led the way again with 13 kills and a block.

The Lady Buffs are now 15-4 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

Bot soccer teams play scoreless draws

The men’s soccer team played Texas A&M International over the weekend while the women played Texas Women’s. Both teams ended the weekend with scoreless draws.

The Lady Buffs are 9-1-2 overall and 3-1-2 in LSC play while the men are 3-2-6 overall and 1-0-2 in conference play.

Women’s golf second, men eighth in respective tournaments

After two rounds of play at the National Preview in Missouri, the Women’s golf team sits in second place out of 16 teams. Lorenza Perini is second overall as an individual with a 145 (+1).

In the Arkansas Collegiate, the men are in eighth place. Daniel Unger is tied for 21st individually.