Volleyball State Tournament: Day One Live Blog

Volleyball State Tournament: Day One Live Blog

Kicking off the first day of the state volleyball competition, Class 4A and Class 5A teams will take center stage as they compete in the quarterfinals.

Taking place at Xtream Arena in Coralville, the venue will be split between two courts as games will take place simultaneously from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Here is the schedule for the day:

Class 4A

4:00 pm No. 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (30-4) vs. No. 8 Bishop Heelan (24-14) is Court One.

6:00 pm 4 Indianola (37-6) vs. No. 5 Western Dubuque (24-10) is on Court One.

The winners of these matches will face off on Wednesday in the state semifinals at 12:00 pm on Court One.

4:00 pm 2 North Scott (32-5) vs. No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (24-10) on Court Two.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button