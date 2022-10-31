Volleyball State Tournament: Day One Live Blog

Kicking off the first day of the state volleyball competition, Class 4A and Class 5A teams will take center stage as they compete in the quarterfinals.

Taking place at Xtream Arena in Coralville, the venue will be split between two courts as games will take place simultaneously from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Here is the schedule for the day:

Class 4A

4:00 pm No. 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (30-4) vs. No. 8 Bishop Heelan (24-14) is Court One.

6:00 pm 4 Indianola (37-6) vs. No. 5 Western Dubuque (24-10) is on Court One.

The winners of these matches will face off on Wednesday in the state semifinals at 12:00 pm on Court One.

4:00 pm 2 North Scott (32-5) vs. No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (24-10) on Court Two.

6:00 pm 3 Marion (35-6) vs. No. 6 Clear Creek Amana (32-10) is on Court Two.

The winners of these matches will face off on Wednesday in the state semifinals at 12:00 pm on Court Two.

Class 5A

12:00 pm 1 Iowa City Liberty (30-8) vs. No. 8 Urbandale (16-19) is Court One.

2:00 pm 4 Dowling Catholic (31-9) vs. Ankeny Centennial (29-9) on Court One.

The winners of these matches will face off on Wednesday in the state semifinals at 10:00 am on Court One.

12:00 pm 2 Ankeny (35-4) vs. West Des Moines Valley (21-20) on Court Two.

2:00 pm 3 Pleasant Valley (27-6) vs. No. 6 Waukee Northwest (28-12) is on Court Two.

The winners of these matches will face off on Wednesday in the state semifinals at 10:00 am on Court Two.

For more information on each competing team, be sure to read the state volleyball tournament preview written by Matt Levins and Raven Moore.