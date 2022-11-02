Volleyball state championship schedule set for Saturday in Raleigh

— The NC High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for Saturday’s volleyball state championships.

State Championship volleyball matches will begin on Saturday morning and run through Saturday night at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of NC State University in Raleigh.

The day will begin at 11 am with the 1A Championship between (3) Perquimans and (1) Union Academy. Perquimans won the eastern region with a Sweep (25-16, 25-9, 25-14) over (13) Roxboro Community in the regional final, while Union Academy took the west title with a 3-1 (25-14, 25 -19, 16-25, 25-19) win over (3) Bishop McGuinness.

At 1:30 pm, the 3A state Championship match between the top two seeds in the bracket will take place as (1) JH Rose faces (1) North Iredell. Both teams swept their opponents in the regional final. JH Rose beat (2) Cedar Ridge 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17), while North Iredell swept (10) Fred T. Foard 3-0 (25-23, 25-10, 25- 21).

The 2A state Championship will take place at 4 pm as (2) Camden County meets (1) McMichael. Camden County beat (1) Midway in the eastern regional Championship 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-23). McMichael used four sets to beat (3) Brevard 3-1 (25-11, 25-17, 25-27, 29-27).

The day will wrap up with the 4A state Championship at 6:30 pm between (2) Millbrook and (3) Sun Valley. Millbrook went five sets with (8) Cardinal Gibbons in the eastern regional final, winning 3-2. Sun Valley also had a five-set win over (4) Hough in the western regional final 3-2 (17-25, 29-27, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11).

Here is the full schedule:

11:00 AM – 1A Volleyball: (3) Perquimans vs. (1) Union Academy

1:30 PM – 3A Volleyball: (1) JH Rose vs. (1) North Iredell

4:00 PM – 2A Volleyball: (2) Camden County vs. (1) McMichael

6:30 PM – 4A Volleyball: (2) Millbrook vs. (3) Sun Valley

HighSchoolOT will have full coverage of all four state championship games. Download the free HighSchoolOT app so you don’t miss any of the coverage.