Volleyball state Champions to battle at 2022 Adidas LIVT

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – Perhaps a better name for the 2022 Adidas LIVT (Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament) would be the Louisville Battle of State Champions.

A whopping 14 LIVT teams in this year’s 24-team field have won a state title, according to KIVA 3-Step Sports Director of Event Alan Davis. Out of that group, a staggering 122 state championships have been won in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

Volleyball fans will get a chance to see some of that talent over two days on Friday and Saturday at Assumption High School and the KIVA Sports Center.

