Volleyball state Champions to battle at 2022 Adidas LIVT

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – Perhaps a better name for the 2022 Adidas LIVT (Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament) would be the Louisville Battle of State Champions.

A whopping 14 LIVT teams in this year’s 24-team field have won a state title, according to KIVA 3-Step Sports Director of Event Alan Davis. Out of that group, a staggering 122 state championships have been won in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

Volleyball fans will get a chance to see some of that talent over two days on Friday and Saturday at Assumption High School and the KIVA Sports Center.

Schools will compete in eight, 3-team pools Friday starting at 6:30pm at Assumption High and the KIVA Sports Center. The tournament then concludes with Gold, Silver and Bronze bracket play on Saturday morning at KIVA Sports Center.

Among the schools to watch are national power and second-seeded Assumption, a Louisville all-girls Catholic school that has won an astounding 22 state titles and six national championships under legendary Coach Ron Kordes; top-seeded Mother McAuley (Chicago), which won its 15th Illinois state title in 2016; third-seeded St. Henry, the defending Kentucky state champ; fourth-seeded Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), which won its 10th Ohio state title in 2020; and fifth-seeded Notre Dame Academy of Parkes, Kentucky, which has won nine state championships.

“I believe the top three to five are very close in talent and ability,” Davis said. “It should be a very competitive tournament, with potentially some closer Friday evening matches than in the past.”

At least five schools are undefeated, including Mother McAuley (9-0) and Assumption (11-0), which are part of the first two pools that are playing at Assumption High on Friday. The remaining six pools are played at KIVA Sports Center.

Individually, there are more than a few Division I commits. According to Davis, they are Ella White, McAuley, who is headed to Michigan; Gigi Navarrate, McAuley, Northwestern; Nya Bunton, duPont Manual of Louisville, University of Texas; Aliva Skidmore, St. Henry, Western Kentucky.

Also, Kamden Schrand, Notre Dame Academy (Ky.), Louisville; Sydney Nolan, Notre Dame (Ky.), North Carolina; Madison Smith, St. Joseph’s Academy (Mo.), Illinois State; and Whitney Woodrow, Assumption, Fordham.