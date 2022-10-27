Volleyball Starts Second Half of Conference Play by Hosting Temple, ECU

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team remains at home to kick off the second half of conference play with Temple and East Carolina visiting the Fertitta Center this weekend. The Cougars closed out the first half by sweeping the league, beginning its second run through conference teams with a 12-game winning streak and a 10-0 record in league play.

RV HOUSTON (19-2, 10-0 The American) vs Temple (8-13, 2-8 The American), vs East Carolina (8-14, 3-7 The American), Dates | Time Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Temple at 7 pm | Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. East Carolina at noon Opponents Temple (8-13, 2-8 The American) and East Carolina (8-14, 3-7 The American) Location Both games in the Fertitta Center Live Stream ESPN+ | Friday vs Temple, Sunday vs East Carolina Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston

The Cougars currently sit at No. 23 in the AVCA Poll. Houston entered the poll last week at No. 24 for the first time since 1994 Prior, the Cougars had received votes for the five straight weeks.

Houston is on an 11-game winning streak entering the weekend’s matchup. It’s the program’s Longest win streak since an equally long streak in 2000. The program’s Longest streak of consecutive wins was 17 games in 1994.

Kate Georgiades earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after posting 49 digs last weekend.

earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after posting 49 digs last weekend. Houston’s nonconference strength of schedule ranks 15th nationally, and is the toughest schedule in The American.

Theut set career-highs in kills in three straight matches against Oregon State (16), South Alabama (19) and Mississippi State (20).

Multiple Cougars are moving up career record lists. For full updates on career rankings, see page 8.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022. So far, the Cougars have won three of five matches with a rematch against UCF scheduled for Nov. 25 in Orlando.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

Houston record vs Temple 6-10

H/A/N Breakdown 2-5 | 4-4 | 0-1

Last meeting W, 3-1, 10/2/22, Away

Streak Houston, 3

Houston record vs East Carolina 16-9

H/A/N Breakdown 7-3 | 9-6 | 0-0

Last meeting W, 3-0, 9/30/22

Streak Houston, 2

