Volleyball Star Athlete Organizes Leukemia, Lymphoma Fundraiser

This Submission comes from Steve Royster who Nominated Zana, of Old Town Alexandria.

Star student athlete’s name

Zana, Grade 10

Star student athlete’s home state

Virginia

Star student athlete’s Patch town

Old Town Alexandria

How do you know the star student athlete?

Parent

What sport does the star student athlete play?

Volleyball

Why do you believe the star student athlete should be recognized?

Zana has excelled in both aspects of the student-athlete ideal. She has a 4.2 GPA with a schedule that includes several AP classes. Zana is a Reporter on Theogony, Alexandria City High’s student newspaper, and a member of the National Honor Society, but she still has fun creating beautiful clothes with the Yarn Club.

On the volleyball court, Zana always puts forth her best effort so her team can win. As a sophomore, she started as the libero on Alexandria City’s state championship volleyball team. She was selected as the Most Valuable Player in the Occoquan Regional Tournament, and named to the All-District regular season and tournament teams. Zana was the starting setter for the junior varsity team in eighth and ninth grades, a team that lost only one game in two years.

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the star student athlete?

Zana puts forward that same effort and teamwork in anything she tries. This year she’s joining with a friend from volleyball as student Visionaries to lead Cure City, a team of students who will raise funds to help families who have members suffering from leukemia and lymphoma.

Cure City’s goal is to raise $50,000 to support the cause and ease the challenges these families face. The campaign, which begins on January 21, will accept donations, and you can find out more information at https://events.lls.org/nca/svoydc23/zroyster.

Keep up the great work, Zana!

