Volleyball splits weekend matches with win and loss | Sports

Over the weekend, the University of Cincinnati (UC) Women’s volleyball team faced off against the Wichita State University Shockers on Friday and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Sunday. After falling to the Shockers Friday, the Bearcats emerged victorious against the Golden Hurricanes, winning 3-1. The volleyball program is now 5-13 on the season and 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

Before the match against Wichita, the Bearcats took a few moments to fully honor sophomore Emme Madden, setter, for achieving a milestone in her career with 1,000 assists during a previous match against the Memphis Tigers. Against Wichita, Madden ended the match with 45 assists. Against Tulsa, she took the Leaderboard delivering 50 assists.

On Friday, freshmen Avry Tatum and Carly Glendinning both dominated the net and ended with three kills apiece in the first set. After both teams responded to each other with three-point scoring runs, Cincinnati ended this set, falling to Wichita 25-21. Going into the second set, junior Elissa Alcantara came up with a huge Solo block to help lead the Bearcats to post a 7-1 score run. Neither team let up, forcing a win-by-two three times, but Cincinnati closed out its lone win in the match with a score of 28-26.

Entering the third set, the Shockers bounced to an early lead, with the Bearcats steadily trailing behind. Wichita held the lead and ended the set 25-20. The fourth and final set consisted of a momentous six-point scoring rally to overcome a deficit and defeat the Bearcats 25-21.

Looking to turn things around in their second match of the weekend, the Bearcats came out strong against Tulsa, forcing Intensive rallies to take the lead. With the help of a block assist from sophomore Abby Walker and junior Elissa Alcantara, the Bearcats took the Inaugural set 25-21.

Six straight kills opened a five-point lead over the Golden Hurricanes for the Bearcats, and the lead was held throughout the set to win 25-18. Trailing Cincinnati two sets to one, Tulsa flipped the momentum in their favor by taking the third set 25-16.

Both teams played each point of the fourth set as if it were their last, keeping the audience members on the edges of their seats with constant rallies. Tulsa kept the scoring close throughout the set. However, Madden and Walker closed with a block assist, ending the match with a final-set score of 25-20.

“I think they played awesome and looked fantastic,” head Coach Molly Alvey said of the team’s win. “When there was an opportunity to score, they scored.”

UC is back in action to take on the University of Central Florida on Friday, Oct. 21.