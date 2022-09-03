Volleyball Splits Two Matches on Day Two of the Season Opening Tournament

Next Match: at Moravian University 9/7/2022 | 7:00 p.m Sept. 07 (Wed) / 7:00 pm at Moravian University History

Center Valley, PA (September 3, 2022) – The DeSales University volleyball team split two matches on day two of its home tournament in Billera Hall on Saturday morning and afternoon defeating Rutgers-Camden in the morning before stumbling to Stevenson University in the final match of the weekend.

Match One (W/3-0 vs. Rutgers-Camden – 25-23, 25-21, 28-26)

DeSales used a six point rally in the first set, scored five straight points with the set tied at 20 in the second set, and fought off a set point, down 24-23 in the third set, to win 28-26 and sweep the Scarlet Raptors.

Senior Caroline Garretson had six kills and hit .364 adding three blocks and first-year Abby Weise added nine kills and five blocks in the win.

Junior Grace Grandinetti finished with 19 assists and three aces and senior McKenzie Brady had 15 digs in the win. Sophomore Paige Lewis added five kills and hit .333 for the match.

Match Two (L/0-3 vs. Stevenson – 20-25, 24-26, 15-25)

Stevenson scored three straight points extending a one-point lead to four (18-14) late and held on the rest of the way in the first set. In the second set, the Mustangs scored five straight to take a 19-15 lead before DeSales fought off two set points to tie the set at 24 before ultimately falling.

Sophomore Mykenah Calder played well with a team-high seven kills and 10 digs in the loss. Brady finished with a match-high 17 digs. Junior Shannon McDevitt hit .333 with seven kills and Garretson had five kills and hit .235 for the match.

DeSales is back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Moravian University for a non-conference match beginning at 7:00 pm.