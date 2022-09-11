Volleyball Splits Two Matches on Day Two of the NYU Tournament

Next Match: at Stevens 9/13/2022 | 7:00 p.m Sept. 13 (Tue) / 7:00 pm at Stevens History

Brooklyn, NY (September 10, 2022) – The DeSales University volleyball team split its two matches on day two of the NYU Tournament falling to tournament host NYU in the morning before earning a hard fought five set win over Wheaton College (MA) in the afternoon is Saturday.

Match #1 (L/0-3 vs. NYU)

The Bulldogs suffered their second straight loss to the #8 ranked team in the country, 3-0, to start the day. Set scores were 25-15, 25-10, 25-20.

Leading DSU was sophomore Mykenah Calder and senior Austen Brewer with four kills each in the loss. Junior Grace Grandinetti had 13 assists.

Match #2 (W/3-2 vs. Wheaton-MA)

The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead with a 25-23 first set win and a 25-19 second set win. Wheaton stormed back with 25-18 and 25-17 wins in sets three and four but DSU rallied trailing 4-3 in the fifth set to score seven straight points to take a 10-4 lead eventually earning a 15-10 fifth set win.

First-year Abby Weise had 10 kills, five aces, and 11 digs in the win. Senior Diane Pugay added five kills and no errors and sophomore Paige Lewis finished with eight kills.

Senior McKenzie Brady had 13 digs and six aces and Grandinetti had 16 assists and six digs.

Both Weise and Brady earned All-Tournament Team honors for the Bulldogs.

DSU Returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Stevens for a rematch of last seasons MAC Freedom Championship match beginning at 7:00 pm.