Volleyball splits pair of matches in Tennessee – UNF Spinnaker

The UNF Ospreys suffered a tough loss on Friday, falling short to the Lipscomb University Bison by a devastating 0-3 sweep, but bounced back on Saturday with a win against Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Friday’s game was played at Allen Arena at Lipscomb, this being the fifth away game the Ospreys have traveled to this season.

The game was competitive throughout, as the Ospreys fought hard in their first set, only losing by a score of 21-25 in a back-and-forth exchange.

During the second set however, the Bison proved to be the more dominant force and stood their ground, winning the second set by a score of 25-17.

Despite the 0-3 sweep loss, there were many players on the UNF Squad that created a significant impact in the contest. Some of which being Rocio Moro (#4), who had an outstanding game-leading 23 digs. As well as Maymie Guthrie (#14), who managed to rack up 9 assists.

Although the Ospreys were determined to push through with a win, they were unsuccessful as Lipscomb pulled off the sweep by a demanding score of 25-17.

Despite this setback, however, the Ospreys managed to adapt accordingly and bounce back with a win against Austin Peay on Saturday.

UNF’s 3-1 put an end to Austin Peay’s 15-game home-winning streak. The APSU Governors took the first set 25-20, but the Ospreys responded with three consecutive set wins to take the match.

The Ospreys will look to improve and build off of this weekend, as games versus Central Arkansas and North Alabama in the upcoming week will provide an opportunity for this UNF Squad to improve their record.

