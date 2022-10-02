Volleyball Splits at Suffolk Tri-Match

Next Match: at Ithaca 10/8/2022 | 2:00 PM October 08 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Ithaca History

BOSTON, Mass. – The Union College volleyball team split a pair of matches on Saturday in Boston, falling to host Suffolk University by a 3-0 score before coming back to defeat Fitchburg State University by the same score.

Junior Keara Page led Union (9-8) with 17 kills in the two matches, followed closely by first-year Shannon McGrath with 16 kills. First-year Georgia Pool led the team with 18 digs on the day, while senior Haley Kresch had 10 service aces in six sets for the Dutch women.

Suffolk 3, Union 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-21)

Page and McGrath led the team with 10 kills apiece in the first match of the day against Suffolk, with McGrath also adding seven digs and a match-high five service aces.

The Rams used a 10-1 run midway through the opening set to take control, keeping Union from getting any closer than four points the rest of the way. The second set followed a similar script, with five straight points turning a 13-10 lead into an 18-10 advantage that proved too much to overcome. The visitors held a lead at 13-12 Midway through the third set, but a 7-2 stretch gave the Rams back the lead and a late Union run came up just short.

Union 3, Fitchburg State 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-14)

Union had no trouble in its second match against Fitchburg State, making only eight hitting errors and putting down 25 service aces in the three-set sweep. Kresch led the way with 10 aces and 12 assists for an unconventional double-double, while Page led the team with seven kills.

Kresch appropriately started the match with a service ace as Union jumped out to an early 7-1 lead, but FSU came back to take a 10-9 lead before Union quickly reasserted itself with a 16-2 run to take the opening set. Union again started quickly in the second Stanza with an 11-3 run and this time did not let the Falcons back into it, closing with a 10-2 run to take a two-set lead. The third set was more of the same, with a 10-3 start giving Union plenty of cushion to cruise to a win.

Union will now head into the bulk of its Liberty League slate beginning next Saturday with a 2 pm match at Ithaca College.