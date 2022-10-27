Volleyball | South Monterey County teams remain Hopeful to clinch playoff spots – The King City Rustler

SALINAS VALLEY — Gonzales is only one game away from winning a high school volleyball title this year, while Greenfield, King City and Soledad are trying to clinch playoff spots.

Gonzales Spartans

The Gonzales Spartans (9-2) have done it again, as they are on pace to win their second league title in two years.

The Lady Spartans would have clinched at least a share of the Cypress Division with a win over Soledad last week, but they lost in three sets.

Now, the Spartans have turned their attention to Pajaro Valley, who they hosted at home on Monday, after press deadlines, and will face St. Francis on Wednesday for their final match.

Greenfield Bruins

Greenfield Bruins (10-2) are in the corner with two games left in the regular season and are two games behind Anzar (12-0), who is currently in first place in the Santa Lucia Division.

The good news is that the Lady Bruins will finish with Anzar in the final game of the regular season, but the bad news is that they will need York to pull off an upset.

Even if the Bruins don’t win the division, there is a slight chance they will get a playoff spot. Last year Stevenson got in as a second-place team. Working against the Bruins, however, is their non-league record of 11-13.

Last week Ariana Villagomez had 64 assists, a season-high, in the win against Marina.

Next, the Lady Bruins traveled to face Oakwood on Monday and will host Anzar on Wednesday.

King City Mustangs

When the King City Mustangs (7-4) look back at this season, it’s going to be the season of what could have been. Since the injury to standout player Lisa Villanueva, the Mustangs have gone 1-5 in their past six matches.

The Lady Mustangs broke their five-game losing streak when they beat Monterey last Thursday on Senior Night. Julia Mendez and Hollyn Hearne had a combined 18 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Amity Hearne and Janesa Lopez combined for 22 assists and nine aces, while Sage Flores had 18 digs.

The good news is that the Mustangs will be in the playoffs. They finished their regular season on Tuesday, when they traveled to Monte Vista Christian.

Soledad Aztecs

At 8-4 in the Mission Division, it’s been an excellent season for the Soledad Aztecs compared to last year’s season. The likelihood of the Aztecs winning the league is very slim, as they would need Gonzales to lose the rest of their remaining games.

Last Wednesday the Lady Aztecs did their job when they swept Gonzales. The Spartans, who are in first place, only had the lead in one set, while the Aztecs dominated the majority of the three sets.

Soledad’s Kasandra Lopez had 24 assists, Haley Matthews had six assists and Katherine Amaro and Valeria Segura combined for 16 kills and nine blocks.

Next, the Aztecs hit the road on Monday to face Seaside and will host Rancho San Juan on Wednesday.