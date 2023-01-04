Volleyball slap saga: Investigations will continue, says Hannah Yeoh

PETALING JAYA: The independent probe into the volleyball slapping saga will still continue to prevent similar incidents happening in the future, says Hannah Yeoh.

The Youth and Sports Minister said although the state exco, the volleyball team and parents had expressed their views, the investigations would still carry on.

“@KBSMalaysia will continue our independent investigation because this is not about one Coach or two players but a precedent we are setting for the next generation in sports.

“@FadhlinaSiddiq and I are on this together. TQ (thank you),” she said on Twitter on Tuesday (Jan 3).

In a video clip which went viral on social media, the Coach was seen slapping the two girls at the 2022 Malaysia Youth U14 Volleyball Championship in Johor recently.

Earlier on Tuesday, the father of one teenager in the volleyball slapping saga hoped no action would be taken against the coach.

Ab Halim Bakar, 50, said the Coach Cikgu Hadi (Saiful Hadee Amar) had Molded his daughter Nur’ Saidatul Akma, 14, and other children to be excellent volleyball players.

“Please stop criticizing the Coach and I respect him for disciplining my child,” he said when met at his home in Kampung Melekek in Alor Gajah on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Ab Halim, who works as a technician, said the Coach had spent his own money and time to train the girls including his daughters.

The Education Ministry also held a meeting with the parents of the two players in the Melaka Under-14 (U14) girls’ volleyball squad on Monday (Jan 3).

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the meeting was aimed at getting feedback from the parents of the students involved in the incident.

She said that the feedback received from parents and other stakeholders would be looked at as a whole, and the investigation would continue, especially matters closely related to Integrity and discipline.