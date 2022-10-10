Volleyball skunks the competition — Sonoma State Star

Sonoma State’s Women’s volleyball went undefeated this past week once again. The Seawolves played against league rivals Chico State and Stanislaus State. The Seawolves have seemed to have found their rhythm this week as they are now riding a 3 game win streak.

There have been a couple of players in particular that stood out this week and pushed their teams towards a win. Senior Jen Trephan, Juniors Leilani Hallman and Jaden Krist and grad student Kiana Richardson. Each player has been crucial to the success the Seawolves have achieved recently.

The Seawolves’ last three games have all ended in a sweep. The energy feeding from these games has carried over from one game to another that has led to the consecutive wins. Trephan, a setter for the Seawolves Mentions how their team got their hopes from which helped them successfully win.

“We were on a winning streak of 2 games before this and I think that definitely helped with our confidence. We are such a close team and we all want to win and we play really well when we all trust each other and I think that helped us beat Stanislaus.” said Trephan.

The trust they all have within each other encouraged their work ethic this week. The confidence they received from the winning streak brought them in to continue to focus on big upcoming games.

“Coming into this week we focused on controlling the errors we tend to make and everyone did great tonight at doing their parts,” said Hallman.

Laura Smith, a supporter in the stands, pointed out, “The other team is just running all over the place, while our team is so relaxed.” Along with this visual fact from a fan, Trephan Mentions how important this very fact is in order to keep cool in games.

“I always try to hit how I would in games in practice so I am more comfortable in games,” said Trephan. “Also trying new things in practice helps a lot too so I know what to work on. Brynna is an amazing setter and always gives me good opportunities to get kills.”

A major factor for this year’s team in comparison to last year is their offense. Players on the team have come a long way and shown an incredible amount of growth. Viewing statistics from last year in comparison to the year 2022, there is an improvement in the amount of assists, digs, kills and blocks so far this year. Hitters are getting more opportunities and improving how they hit as well.

Trephan has shown to be a consistent threat. Against Chico State, she led the team with 9 Kills and continued her dominance with another 8 Kills against Stanislaus State. She has also done really well in setting up for her teammates as she is getting about 20 assists per game. Trephan explains “I’ve definitely started hitting the ball Harder which I think makes me more of a threat.”

The Seawolves after this week are now at 11-5 overall with 4 wins and 4 losses in conference. With their accomplishment of winning 3 times in a row, they moved up to sixth place in the league standings. Their next game is Thursday against Cal Poly Humboldt at the Wolves Den. For more information on the team head over to https://sonomaseawolves.com