Volleyball Signs Transfer for Spring 2023

HOUSTON – University of Houston volleyball Head Coach David Rehr announced the addition of an Ole Miss transfer to his roster for the 2023 season.

Katie Corelli, who will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in the fall, is the second of Rehr’s transfer signees, joining Nena Mbonu from Louisville. With Corelli’s arrival for the spring semester, Rehr’s 2023 signing class has brought four new Cougars to Houston.

“We are excited to have Katie join our program,” Rehr said. “To have a pin hitter with Power Five experience join our team. After getting to know Katie, she is as good of a person as she is a player.”

KATIE CORELLI

Outside Hitter / 6-1

Kaysville, Utah

Davis HS / Ole Miss

Corelli joins the Cougars following two seasons at Ole Miss. She played in 39 matches for the Rebels, including a match in the team’s 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance.

In her time with Rebels, Corelli tallied 235 kills, averaging 1.82 per set, while adding 77 blocks and 44 digs.

Last season, she tallied 166 kills and 52 blocks, helping Ole Miss run one of the SEC’s top offenses, which ranked third in the conference in kills per set (13.59). In her freshman season, Corelli made 11 starts and helped the Rebels reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years.

Corelli was a three-year captain at Davis High School and tallied 494 kills as a senior with a .267 hitting percentage. She was also a two-time 6A second-team all-state selection while also playing club volleyball for Club V 18 REN.

