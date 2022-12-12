Volleyball signs seven to NLIs for 2023-24





HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech volleyball Coach Matt Jennings announced that seven student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program. Middle blockers Tricia Kennedy and Rachel Zurek, outside hitters Jacqueline Yancy, Brynn Erickson, and Kate Loch, setter Tess Hayes, and libero Amelia Albers will continue their education and playing careers at Tech beginning in 2023-24.

“Considering the size of this group and the Talent we bring in at each position, we look at this class as transformational in nature,” Tech Coach Matt Jennings said. “Each one of these future Huskies is a hard-working and high-character student-athlete with exceptional academic backgrounds and strong volleyball training and experiences. As a whole, this class brings a winning mentality to our gym and makes us a better and Deeper team across nearly all positions. They have the potential to make a lasting impact on our team throughout their time with us, starting this summer. I’m Grateful for the trust they’ve put in me as their Coach and in choosing Michigan Tech as their new home away from home. I am very excited for this group to be here with the rest of the team soon.”

Tricia Kennedy is a 6-3 middle Blocker from Trout Valley, Illinois. She was a four-year starter at Cary Grove High School and also played club for Sky High. Kennedy was twice named all-conference in the Fox Valley and was an all-area selection in 2022. Sky High was the 2022 USAV National Runner-Up (17 Black). Kennedy was named to the 2022 JVA Watchlist and the 2021 AVCA Phenom List. She has over a 4.0 grade-point average and will pursue an engineering degree.

“Tricia is a fast and physical middle Blocker who has a high point of contact, great range side to side, and a commanding presence at the net. She’s had solid training in both club and high school and has been playing at a high level for some time now. Tricia has taken her game to another level over the past year or so, and I have zero doubt that she has what it takes to be a major player for us upon arrival.”

Tess Hayes is a 5-7 setter from Chicago. She played for Mother McAuley High School and 1st Alliance Volleyball Club. Her team was the 2022 Illinois Class 4A State Champion and 2022 USAV 17 Open Division National Champions. Hayes is an Honor roll student planning to major in business administration.

“Tess has been part of some very successful teams and two of Chicagoland’s top volleyball programs. Having won both national and state championships, Tess’s understanding of what it takes to be successful and compete at a high level will be a great asset for her as a setter on our team. She is a proven winner, runs the court with a lot of poise, and has excellent hands and accuracy with her sets. We certainly welcome her winning mentality in our gym and the skill she brings to the position. I’ m thrilled at the chance to work with Tess and get the sense that she’ll be an important addition to our team and program culture.”

Jacqueline Yancy is a 6-1 outside hitter from Howards Grove Wisconsin. She played for Howards Grove High School and Fox Cities Elite Volleyball Club. Howards Grove was a 4-time Wisconsin Division 3 State Champion. Yancy was named Fox Valley All-Conference and will pursue an engineering degree.

“Jackie’s high school team won four state championships. She’s been invested in building and maintaining a winning culture and knows what it takes to shape a winning team. A multi-sport athlete who’s been well-trained at the club level, Jackie has the potential to be an impact point scorer for us at the pin. She’s long, jumps well, and is super competitive. We’re really excited to see what Jackie can do at this level. She brings a lot of positive energy and experiences with her to our program.”

Amelia Albers is a 5-5 libero from Stoughton, Wisconsin. She played for Stoughton High School and Capital Volleyball Club. She was twice honored on the Badger East All-Conference team and ranked No. 27 in the Class of 2023 Prep Dig Volleyball Rankings, and No. 5 in Wisconsin for liberos. Albers is at the top of her class and is going to major in accounting.

“I knew from the first time I saw Amelia play that she would fit in on our team and the way we try and play defense. She commands the backcourt very well and plays defensively with the kind of attitude we promote in our gym. She is a disciplined, attention-to-detail type libero who plays hard every play and has a nice touch. She’ll arrive well-trained and with a strong work ethic, and we expect Amelia to compete for the libero position early on in her time with us, especially if she keeps up the good work we’ve seen so far.”

Brynn Erickson is a 5-8 outside hitter and defensive specialist from Ashland, Wisconsin. She played at Ashland High School and for the Minnesota North Volleyball Club. Erickson was a three-time all-area selection, a three-time all-conference team member, and her team’s MVP. She was also a three-year starter and an all-conference selection on the basketball team. Erickson is an A student who will pursue an engineering degree.

“A multi-sport MVP of both her basketball and volleyball teams, Brynn is super Athletic and brings an impressive mix of skill and ability with her to the team next year. Even if she’s a bit undersized for a college outside, Brynn is the type of athlete that can find a way to make it happen. She’s a big jumper with a cannon of an arm and whose backcourt game should be of great value to the team as well, making her an option in a couple of different positions for us. Brynn is as disciplined and hard-working as you’ll find in a young player and we are thrilled about the kind of person we’re getting with her addition to the team.”

Rachel Zurek is a 6-1 middle Blocker from Highland Charter Township, Michigan. She played volleyball for Lakeland High School and Legacy Volleyball Club. She tallied 353 kills while hitting .353 during her senior season. Zurek is an Honor roll student who will pursue a major in the Biology field.

“Rachel is a strong and disciplined middle who has a nice high touch on both sides of the ball. She’s a physical player with a strong understanding of her position. I expect Rachel to be a useful addition to the middle core right away and over the course of her career. She’ll fit into our system and how we like to utilize our middles very well. She’ll make a great teammate and be a really positive element to our team culture as well.”

Kate Loch is a 6-0 outside hitter from South Lyon, Michigan. She played volleyball for South Lyon East High School and Legacy Volleyball Club and was named Lakes Valley All-Conference and Oakland West All-Region.

“Kate is a sneaky-good pin hitter who swings a heavy arm and has the ability to score at a high clip. She’s well trained, experienced, and will add a great deal to the pin positions for us. I really like the way she carries herself on the court and the calm demeanor with which she plays. We’re very happy about the experience she’ll bring with her to our gym and the character she’ll add to our group. I expect Kate to do some awesome things here at Tech.”

Tech finished the 2022 season with a 20-10 overall record, winning 20 games for the fifth time under Jennings. The Huskies will return four starters and 13 players overall. The 2023 Squad will have five COVID seniors/juniors, four sophomores, a pair of redshirt sophomores, and seven true freshmen.