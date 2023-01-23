Volleyball Signs Illinois State Transfer Katelyn Lefler

Molly Metress Director, Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati volleyball head coach Molly Alvey announced the addition of Katelyn Lefler to the 2023 roster.

Lefler, a six-foot setter, joins the Bearcats from Illinois State where she appeared in 38 career matches across 139 sets. She totaled 1,005 assists, 287 digs, 70 kills and 28 aces in two years with the Redbirds.

The Menomonee Falls, Wis., native appeared in 10 matches across 37 sets in 2022 before being sidelined with an injury for most of the season.

In 2021, Lefler dished out a team-leading 742 assists, which ranked as the sixth-most assists by a freshman in school history. She collected MVC Freshman of the Week and Red & White Invitational All-Tournament Team honors. Her career-high 61 assists came against North Texas on Sept. 17, 2021.

Lefler brings NCAA Tournament experience to the Bearcats’ roster. She was a member of the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Championship Team and earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Lefler joins UC’s 2023 incoming class that features Carly Skrabak (Franklin, Tenn.), Nina Horning (Lake Orion, Mich.) and Zeta Washington (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.).