Volleyball Signs Five for 2023

CONWAY, SC – Coastal Carolina volleyball head coach Joseph Forman has announced the signing of five newcomers Emily Fowler (Statesboro, Ga./Southeast Bulloch HS), Sydney Lewis (Saint Johns, Fla./Bartam Trail HS), Emily Matias (Miami, Fla./Westminster Christian HS), Kaila Ru (Auckl.and, New Zealand/Westlake Girls HS/Polk College), and Jalyn Stout (Gainesville, Fla./Santa Fe HS) to the Chanticleer program for the 2023 season.

The 2023 signing class is a PrepVolleyball “On the Cusp” of Top 30 ranking, which is the highest ranking of the Sun Belt teams and the first in program history.

“We are very excited about our 2023 class, which for the first time in school history is recognized by PrepVolleyball as an “On the Cusp” of Top 30 Class ranking. Chad worked extremely hard to sign these young women, and we feel this class is going to be very special. Placing a premium on players with multiple skill sets and high volleyball IQs, we believe we hit it out of the park by adding this group to our program,” said Forman. “They are not only talented, but their work ethic and desire to compete make them exceptional. This is largely evident by their extensive history of winning across the club and high school levels. Having said all that, these student-athletes are truly more impressive as people and make such a positive impact on everyone around them. Everyone involved in their upbringing should be very proud as they have done an exceptional job developing such amazing young women.”

Emily Fowler

Statesboro, Ga.

Southeast Bulloch, Ga.

OTVA JAX

Fowler, a 6-4 outside hitter from Statesboro, Ga., comes to CCU as a two-time MVP at Southeast Bulloch HS. In 2021, she was named the 3A Region Player of the Year. This past season in 2022, Bullock played with Lewis on the OTVA JAX team that reached the No. 3 ranking in the Nation along with finishing in third place at the AAU Nationals.

Forman is Fowler: “Emily is a great competitor from a great club with excellent coaching. Her length and athleticism will help make us more dynamic on offense and defense. She is a Talented physical net presence whom we are excited to see grow and develop. We believe the best of Emily is yet to come and see full six rotational potential as she progresses through her career.”

Sydney Lewis

St. Johns, Fla.

Bartham Trail HS

OTVA JAX

Lewis, a 5-8 libero from Saint Johns, Fla., will arrive on campus having recorded the most digs in school history at Bartam Trail HS. In 2022, Lewis helped guide her club team OTVA JAX to a No. 3 ranking in the nation, while also finishing in third place at the AAU Nationals where she was named an AAU Nationals All-American (17 Open).

Forman is Lewis: “Sydney is someone Chad identified early. She is one of the best liberos in the country from one of the best club teams in the country. She can pass half the court, has great range in defense, and scores from the service line. With a smooth style she makes the game look slow with great recognition and efficient movement. Holding school records in both digs and aces, Sydney is poised to have a productive career at Coastal.”

Emily Matias

Miami, Fla.

Westminster Christian HS

Miami Elite

Matias, a 5-9 outside hitter/right side from Miami, Fla., will join the Chanticleer program from Westminster Christian High School. She is a four-time FHSAA State Finals runner-up. In 2019, Matias was a SSAS Beach state runner-up, while winning the SSAS Beach state Championship in 2021. In 2021-22, she was named the 2021 Miami Dade Indoor Volleyball Player of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, and the 2022 Beach Player of the Year. Matias was selected to attend the Under Armor All-American camp.

Forman is Matias: “Emily is a versatile volleyball player who can do all skills with high IQ. She is a premier player from an exceptional volleyball area in Miami, FL. One of her Greatest qualities is leadership and we see Greatness in her. It is evident by how she elevates everyone around her. We can’t wait to see the role she carves out for herself and have her presence in our program.”

Kaila Ru

Auckland, New Zealand

Westlake Girls HS

Polk State College

Ru, a 6-2 middle blocker from Auckland, New Zealand, will join the Chanticleer program after two years at Polk State College in Lakeland, Fla. In 2020-21, Ru led the Eagles in blocks with 130 blocks combined, while recording a combined 201 kills. A member of the NJCAA District B Championship team in 2021. Ru was also named to the FCSAA All-Tournament team.

Forman is Ru: “Kaila Ru is name about to be known, she is a hungry Attacker and defender and welcomes the pressure. As a highly productive and nationally ranked JUCO player, Kaila is ready to show her Talent and passion on a bigger stage. Kaila is a game changer and she will make an immediate impact upon arrival.”

Jalyn Stout

Gainesville, Fla.

Santa Fe HS

Gainesville Juniors

Stout, a 5-10 setter from Gainesville, Fla., comes to Coastal as a two-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 4A state Champion (2021 and 2022) and a two-time runner-up. In 2021, she was named the FHSAA 4A Player of the Year and Big School Player of the Year. Stout helped to guide Santa Fe High School to a No. 3 ranking Nationwide by MaxPreps. She is a four-time AAU Premier League National Champion (13U, 14U, 15U, and 16U).

Forman’s Stout: “Jalyn is a gamer; she is one of the most Talented and complete Setters in the nation. Her left hand is the Ultimate Weapon in the offense, but she has the ability to impact the game with her serve, block, and defense as well . She has the potential to be a triple-double. Eric Marshall and Joe Deluca (Gainesville Juniors Directors) have done an excellent job preparing her for this level.”

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s volleyball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalVball (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com .