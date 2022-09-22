Volleyball Shows Spirit at Home

By Sage Yamashita | Intern Reporter



Last Friday night, Sept. 16, the Barn was decked out in Senior Night decorations and Farmer’s spirit. It was a close game between the Lady Farmers and Maui Preparatory Pueos. Molokai High brought effort and support that pushed the game to five sets.

It started rough for the Lady Farmers as Maui Preparatory took the first set, 25-13. Bouncing back, Molokai’s girls took the second set, 25-20. Taking it away, Pueos accomplished the next set, 25-19, and the Farmers tied it up, winning the fourth set, 25-21. The fifth set ended with a 15-12, giving Maui Preparatory the win. Despite the loss, Molokai girls showed good teamwork and sportsmanship.

In between the sets, Molokai High’s cheer team took the court with Farmer pride through cheers and dance. The team said they are so proud of the volleyball team, and as much spirit comes from the cheer team, it always seems to radiate through the crowd and players.

Although the game was over, the night went on for the Lady Farmers. Celebrating their senior, Olapa Duvauchelle, the team put on a show. With a performance of dance and fun music, the volleyball girls created a night for Honor Duvauchelle’s commitment and work with volleyball.

Saturday, Sept. 17, the morning rematch between the Lady Farmers and Pueos took place. The Lady Farmers started strong winning the first set. Then the Pueos took it away and defeated Molokai High in four sets, 3-1.

Look out next week to support the Lady Farmers as they travel to Haleakala Waldorf next weekend.