Volleyball Set to Open 2022 Season at Delaware State Tuesday

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Women’s volleyball team opens its 2022 season on the road in Dover, Del. as the Bulldogs take on Delaware State Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Memorial Hall. First serve is slated for 6 pm

When: Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m

Live Stats: TBA

Video: TBA

Bowie State Athletics Social Media: @BSU_Sports_Info (Twitter), @bowiestatebulldogs (Instagram)

Tuesday’s match will be the first for head coach Edric Poiter who came on board to lead the program in June. The Bulldogs roster is composed of six newcomers, including two freshman, a sophomore, a junior and two graduate students.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish seventh overall in the 2022 CIAA preseason poll and fourth in the Northern Division. Last season, Bowie State finished 5-18 overall and 3-11 against league opponents.

As for Delaware State, the Hornets have started the 2022 season 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home, having won its last four games. Last time out, DSU defeated Hartford, 3-0 led by Alondra Maldonado with nine kills. Malgorzata Andersohn recorded 24 assists and five service aces while Jasmal Cruz turned in 11 digs.

Bowie State and Delaware State met in 2021 with DSU taking a 3-0 win over BSU back on Sept. 7.

Following Tuesday’s season opener, the Bulldogs will welcome Goldey-Beacom on Thursday, Sept. 8 for its home opener at 6 pm from AC Jordan Arena.

