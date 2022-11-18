Volleyball Set to Host Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball is set to host a two-match series against SEC Rival Texas A&M at the Hearnes Center this Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20.
The first serve of the series is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, with Sunday’s match slated to begin at 3:00 pm Sunday’s contest is also available for viewing on SECN.
Admission for Saturday’s match is free, if you purchased tickets to the match you will receive a refund. Parking for Saturday is limited to campus garages, with the closest to Hearnes being Virginia Avenue Garage. ADA parking is available at Hearnes.
SERIES SNAPSHOT
- Mizzou leads Texas A&M 12-9 in the all-time series.
- The Tigers look to Redeem themselves, after falling to the Aggies twice last season.
- The last time these teams met, outside hitters Anna Dixon and Kaylee Cox led the way offensively for Missouri, each producing 13 and 10 kills respectively.
MIZZOU NOTABLES
- Sophomore Kaylee Cox has been a key player for the Tigers not only on the outside, but behind the ten-foot line as well. Cox leads Mizzou in kills this season, with 356, and has recorded 6 double-doubles in SEC play so far.
- Last weekend against Arkansas, sophomore Trista Strasser had a strong presence in the middle, as she recorded an impressive 5 blocks and 3 kills.
- Several players have contributed in the back row for Mizzou as of late. Against Arkansas, Kaylee Cox recorded 10 digs, while Lauren Forbes added another 9. Leandra Mangual-Duran also chipped in 8.
