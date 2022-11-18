Volleyball Set to Host Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball is set to host a two-match series against SEC Rival Texas A&M at the Hearnes Center this Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20.

The first serve of the series is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, with Sunday’s match slated to begin at 3:00 pm Sunday’s contest is also available for viewing on SECN.

Admission for Saturday’s match is free, if you purchased tickets to the match you will receive a refund. Parking for Saturday is limited to campus garages, with the closest to Hearnes being Virginia Avenue Garage. ADA parking is available at Hearnes.

SERIES SNAPSHOT

Mizzou leads Texas A&M 12-9 in the all-time series.

The Tigers look to Redeem themselves, after falling to the Aggies twice last season.

The last time these teams met, outside hitters Anna Dixon and Kaylee Cox led the way offensively for Missouri, each producing 13 and 10 kills respectively.

MIZZOU NOTABLES

Sophomore Kaylee Cox has been a key player for the Tigers not only on the outside, but behind the ten-foot line as well. Cox leads Mizzou in kills this season, with 356, and has recorded 6 double-doubles in SEC play so far.

Last weekend against Arkansas, sophomore Trista Strasser had a strong presence in the middle, as she recorded an impressive 5 blocks and 3 kills.

Several players have contributed in the back row for Mizzou as of late. Against Arkansas, Kaylee Cox recorded 10 digs, while Lauren Forbes added another 9. Leandra Mangual-Duran also chipped in 8.

