Volleyball Set to Host LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball will host the LSU Tigers Saturday, Nov. 12, home at the Hearnes Center.

First serve Saturday is slated for 2 pm CT and can be streamed via SECN+.

SERIES SNAPSHOT

Mizzou leads the all-time series against LSU 13-5.

The two sides met in a two-match series last fall, with LSU taking a 3-0 decision against Mizzou.

Last season’s loss to LSU was the first loss Mizzou suffered against the Tigers since 2015. Prior to the loss, Mizzou was riding a 10-match winning streak.

MIZZOU NOTABLES

Last weekend at Florida, senior Anna Dixon led the team with 12 kills for a total of 284 on the season, followed by sophomore Kaylee Cox with 11 for a season-leading total of 356.

Sophomore Trista Strasser led the Tigers in blocks against the Gators with four, followed by Dixon with three.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

For all the latest information on Mizzou Volleyball, please visit MUTigers.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Tigers on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.