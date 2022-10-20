Volleyball Set to Host #23 WKU, UTEP for Dig Pink Match This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC – Homecoming weekend in Charlotte officially begins when the 49ers volleyball team hosts nationally-ranked WKU on Friday night at 6:00 pm The 22nd-ranked Hilltoppers begin the volleyball weekend with UTEP coming in on Sunday for this year’s “Dig Pink” match at 1: 00 p.m

OUT-RACED THE ROADRUNNERS

The 49ers pulled off the Marathon comeback last Friday rallying from an 0-2 deficit to knock off UTSA on the road in five. After falling behind 0-2, the Niners hit over .400 as a team in the third and fourth sets to hit .329 on the night out-racing the Roadrunners to the finish line. Emani’ Foster flirted with a triple-double in the win tying a career-high with 28 kills, her third match of the year with 28, adding six digs and career-high six blocks. Behind Foster’s Monster night, McArthur tied a season-high for the fourth time this season with 13 kills hitting .579 with a team-high seven blocks. Ricks followed with nine to hit .348 while Wetterstrom led the way with 29 assists. Sophie Whalen put up a match and season-high tying 23 digs while Wetterstrom completed her double-double with a dozen digs. Despite falling in the second, the Niners still hit .360 in the set before hitting at a .423 and .462 clip over the third and fourth sets. The Niners also out-blocked the Roadrunners 12-3.

PUSHING #22 TO THE BRINK

Less than 48 hours after pulling off the comeback at UTSA, the Niners nearly did it again at #22 Rice forcing a fifth set before falling 15-11. Foster once again put up a match-high with 25 kills followed by McArthur hitting .667 with 13 and Ricks adding 10 hitting at a .364 clip. Wetterstrom handed out 33 assists while Sophie Whalen led with 16 digs. Wetterstrom and Foster each completed their double-doubles with 14 and 12 digs respectively. Charlotte out-hit the Owls .273 to .260 and out-blocked the hosts 12-5.

REMATCH WITH #23

Charlotte (8-11, 2-5 C-USA) faced WKU (19-2, 7-0) on the road two weeks ago falling in three tight sets in Bowling Green. The 49ers were just points away from knocking off their first nationally-ranked team in program history on Sunday at Rice and will look to make it happen on Friday night.

UTEP TRAVELS

After a home match in El Paso on Friday against UTSA, UTEP (11-9, 5-2) will make the trip east to face the Niners for the annual “Dig Pink” match. The Miners are putting together a solid season as well with their two defeats coming from Rice and WKU.

LEADING C-USA AND NATIONAL TOP-10

Foster continues her 2022 season tear continuing to lead Conference USA in Kills (391), and points (435) both ranking third nationally. Foster’s kills per set at 5.21 and points per set at 5.80 both lead C-USA and are fifth nationwide. McArthur has put her name inside the country’s top-10 with her hitting percentage of .420 in ninth, Tops in C-USA.

ALL-TIME ACTION

WKU leads the all-time series with the Niners 19-3 while the Niners lead it against the Miners 5-2. Charlotte is 4-0 all-time inside Halton Arena against UTEP and took last year’s “Dig Pink” match against Marshall in a thrilling five-set win.

BOTH MATCHES ARE ON ESPN+

Both matches this weekend will be broadcast on ESPN+ beginning with Friday’s Tilt against the ‘Tops. Watch links, live stats and tickets can all be found online at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.