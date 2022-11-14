Volleyball set to host 2022 Horizon League Championship this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON – The Wright State volleyball team completed an undefeated conference regular season slate this weekend and the Raiders are set to host the 2022 Horizon League Championship inside McLin Gymnasium this upcoming weekend.

Tickets for the Horizon League Championship can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

The Raiders (26-3, 18-0 Horizon) are playing host to the tournament for the second time in program history, joining the 2019 Squad that received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Action gets underway on Friday with a pair of first round matchups, with No. 3 seed Green Bay taking on No. 6 Youngstown State (3 p.m.) and No. 4 Cleveland State facing off against No. 5 Milwaukee (6 p.m.).

Wright State will Matchup against the lowest remaining seed in Saturday’s first semifinal at 3 pm, while No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky will face the highest remaining seed at 6 pm in the second semifinal. Sunday’s Championship match is set for a 2 pm start. All five matches in the Horizon League Championship will be streamed on ESPN+.

Wright State posted a perfect 18-0 record in Horizon League play to capture its third regular season title in the last four seasons. The Raiders have won 21 straight matches overall in just the fourth time in Horizon League history that a team finished the regular season with three losses or less, joining Milwaukee (1999 and 2007) and Wright State from the Spring 2021 shortened season. The Raiders now have the only two undefeated League seasons in Horizon League history (Spring 2021 and 2022).

Well. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (17-12, 15-3 HL), advanced to the Championship match last season and earned the title in 2019. Green Bay (22-10, 13-5 HL) earned the No. 3 seed, finishing the regular season at 22-10 overall and face No. 6 seed Youngstown State (14-15, 8-10 HL). Green Bay is seeking a third overall League title with its most recent Championship coming in 2018 while the Penguins are competing for their first tournament crown. Well. 4 Cleveland State (13-16, 10-8 HL) has collected five League championships, while No. 5 Milwaukee (10-19, 9-9 HL) has won eight League titles.