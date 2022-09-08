Volleyball Set To Host 17th Annual Friar Classic

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host the 17th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic on September 9-10 at Alumni Hall in Providence, RI The first day of the tournament will feature two matches, followed by four matches on the second and final day. The Friars will be joined by Saint Peter’s University, NJIT and Holy Cross in the tournament this year.

Tournament Schedule:

Friday, September 9

4:30 pm – Providence vs. Saint Peter’s | LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM

7:00 pm – NJIT vs. Holy Cross | LIVE STATS

Saturday, September 10

11:00 am – Holy Cross vs. Saint Peter’s | LIVE STATS

1:30 pm – Providence vs. NJIT | LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM

3:30 pm – NJIT vs. Saint Peter’s | LIVE STATS

5:30 pm – Providence vs. Holy Cross | LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM

SCOUTING THE FRIARS: The Friars are entering the tournament with a 4-2 record. Most recently, Providence attended the UTA Classic, where they went 2-1 on the weekend with wins over Texas A&M Commerce and North Texas before falling to UT Arlington. Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) and Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) each earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Kayla Grant leads the BIG EAST in hitting percentage, hitting .395 on the season. This past weekend in Arlington, Grant notched 67 kills and 11 blocks in three matches to earn her spot on the All-Tournament Team. The sophomore middle blocker also leads the team in blocks (18).

Taylor currently leads the BIG EAST in digs (125) after registering 67 digs over the weekend. She recorded a conference-best 32 digs in the match against Texas A&M Commerce.

Sammie Ruggles (North Olmstead, Ohio) had recorded a double-double in each of Providence’s six matches. She currently ranks third in the BIG EAST in assists (245) and eighth in digs (90).

Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) has collected 71 digs and added 12 blocks so far this season. She leads the BIG EAST in service aces with 16.

SCOUTING THE PEACOCKS: Saint Peter’s returns to the Friar Classic this year with a record of 0-7. The Peacocks most recently participated in the CCSU Invitational, where they fell to Columbia, CCSU and Binghamton, all in straight sets.

Freshman Morgan Thurlow leads the team in kills (39) and is second on the team in blocks. Thurlow has 12 total blocks, which includes four solo blocks and eight block assists

Freshman Lillian Conrad has a team-best 111 assists on the season, which is an average of 5.29 assists per set.

Freshman Lake’s Dillon leads the Peacocks in digs (41). Her reception percentage is .886.

SCOUTING THE NJIT HIGHLANDERS: NJIT enters the tournament with a 1-6 record. The Highlanders most recently played in the Bucknell Invitational, where they fell to LIU, Bucknell and George Washington.

Sophomore Asher Vallone leads the team in kills (50), while senior Courtney Branch leads in hitting percentage (.438). Branch also leads the team in blocks, with 18. The two have combined for 88 kills on the season.

Senior Juliana Impaglia leads the team in assists, averaging 6.68 assists per set. She has a total of 127 assists, including a season-high 38 against LIU this past weekend.

Freshman Doga Emil leads the team in digs with 68. Emil has had double-digit digs in the last three games consecutively. Her reception percentage is .920.

SCOUTING THE CRUSADERS: Holy Cross enters the tournament with a 1-6 record. The Friars played the Crusaders previously this season at the 2022 Iona Gaels Volleyball Tournament. Providence defeated Holy Cross in straight sets.

Senior Emma Vanseveren leads the team in digs, with 78. In the previous match against the Friars, she recorded 14 kills. Vanseveren also leads the team in service aces (nine).

Senior Gracyn Benck has registered a team-best 50 kills so far this season. In the previous match against Providence, she recorded six kills and hit .400.

Sophomore Abbie Lane had a season-high 10 kills while hitting .348 in the Crusaders’ last meeting with the Friars.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Friars will head to Philadelphia on September 16th for the Penn Invitational. Providence will play Temple University, George Washington University and University of Pennsylvania. Following this tournament, the Friars will begin BIG EAST play at St. John’s on Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m

Follow @FriarVolleyball on Twitter for live updates.

-GO FRIARS-