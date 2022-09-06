Volleyball Set to Face K-State on Wednesday
COLUMBIA Mo. – The University of Missouri volleyball (4-2) embarks to little Manhattan to take on Kansas State (6-2) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 pm inside the Bramlage Coliseum.
The bout against the Wildcats will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
SERIES SNAPSHOT
- Mizzou trails Kansas State 43-33 in the all-time series.
- The two sides met last year where the Tigers fell 3-0.
- Prior to Mizzou’s move to the SEC, the Tigers and Wildcats met for 38 consecutive years from 1974-2011.
MIZZOU NOTABLES
- The Tigers posted eight blocks in their most recent match against Northwestern State, making it the sixth straight time this season the team has recorded seven or more rejections.
- Sophomore Kaylee Cox led the team with double-digit kills in all three matches of the Mizzou invite last weekend, marking her fourth-straight match with double-digit kills. She leads the team with 86 on the season.
- Freshman Riley Buckley has seen 25-plus assists in all six matches of the season. She leads the team with 223 on the season averaging 9.7 a set, good for fifth in the SEC.
