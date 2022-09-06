Volleyball Set to Face K-State on Wednesday

COLUMBIA Mo. – The University of Missouri volleyball (4-2) embarks to little Manhattan to take on Kansas State (6-2) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 pm inside the Bramlage Coliseum.

The bout against the Wildcats will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

SERIES SNAPSHOT

Mizzou trails Kansas State 43-33 in the all-time series.

The two sides met last year where the Tigers fell 3-0.

Prior to Mizzou’s move to the SEC, the Tigers and Wildcats met for 38 consecutive years from 1974-2011.

MIZZOU NOTABLES

The Tigers posted eight blocks in their most recent match against Northwestern State, making it the sixth straight time this season the team has recorded seven or more rejections.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox led the team with double-digit kills in all three matches of the Mizzou invite last weekend, marking her fourth-straight match with double-digit kills. She leads the team with 86 on the season.

Freshman Riley Buckley has seen 25-plus assists in all six matches of the season. She leads the team with 223 on the season averaging 9.7 a set, good for fifth in the SEC.

