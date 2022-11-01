Volleyball Set to Face Howard in DC on Wednesday Night

The UMBC Volleyball team (13-6, 6-1 AE) looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Washington to face perennial local power Howard (15-8, 8-2 MEAC) on Wednesday night at 7 pm

Freshmen Sarin Maden (Ankara, Turkey) and Laila Wooldridge (Coral Springs, Fla.) joined senior Emily Ferketic (Pittsburgh, Pa.) to pace a dominant Offensive performance as the UMBC Volleyball team defeated visIitng NJIT (25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16) on Friday night.

Maden had 53 assists to pace the UMBC (13-5, 6-0) offense, which hit .374 in the match. Wooldridge had a career-best night. Tallying eight kills on .636 hitting (one error) and six blocks. Ferketic had seven kills on .412 hitting (no errors), four blocks and three digs.

Kamani Conteh (New Castle, Del.) had a game-high 23 kills on .372 hitting, while Mia Bilusic (Zagreb, Croatia) had a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs.

Aysia Miller (Mililani, Hawaii) led both teams with 14 digs, and Mila Ilieva (Vidin, Bulgaria) filled the stat sheet with six kills on .545 hitting (no errors), five digs, four blocks, four aces and an assist.

The team then saw its 24-match America East winning streak end in a five-set thriller to visiting Binghamton (23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13) on Sunday afternoon.

UMBC trailed 12-6 in the 5th and rallied to tie at 13 before Binghamton took the final two points.

SCOUTING HOWARD:

Howard was swept last weekend at Coppin State

? Junior, Jennifer Bolden leads the Bisons with Kills at 186 on the season.

? Senior Libero, Essence Bell leads the team in digs at 275.

? UMBC is 8-3 against Howard in the last 11 matches dating back to 2007.

? The last time the Retrievers faced the Bison was at the Chesapeake Insurance Arena

is Sept. 10, 2021, where the Retrievers took the match 3-0.