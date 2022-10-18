Volleyball Set To Face Connecticut And Butler In BIG EAST Matches

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team is set to face Connecticut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 pm in Storrs, Conn. before welcoming Butler University to Alumni Hall on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:00 p.m

@ CONNECTICUT:

VS. BUTLER

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars head into the weekend with an overall record of 10-10 (2-6 BIG EAST). Providence most recently faced Georgetown and Villanova at home on Oct. 14-15. The Friars edged out the Hoyas in five sets before falling to Villanova in four sets.

Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) continues to be an Offensive asset for the Friars as the sophomore middle Blocker Ranks fifth in the BIG EAST in hitting percentage. She is hitting .320 through 79 sets. Grant has notched 141 kills so far this season, including 38 in conference play. The middle Blocker leads the team in blocks, with 63 block assists and nine Solo blocks on the season.

Brielle Mullally ( Garden Grove, Calif.) leads the Friars in points with 256, averaging 3.24 points per set. Mullally has remained an all-around player for Providence through conference play after recording 121 assists, 86 kills, 62 digs, 20 block assists and 12 service aces across eight matches. The senior currently ranks third in the BIG EAST in service aces per set (.42). Mullally earned a BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll nod on Oct. 10 after recording a triple-double to steer the Friars past Xavier.

Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY), the Friars’ defensive specialist, has also been a key player for the Friars. Taylor leads Providence in digs (375) and her 4.81 digs per set ranks third in the BIG EAST. The graduate student has also added 86 assists. Taylor is just eight digs shy of moving into third place on the Friars’ all-time career list for digs, currently standing at 1,591 career digs.

Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) is currently tied with Mullally for a team-best 200 kills this season. In conference play, Rhoden has recorded 77 kills for the Friars. The sophomore has also collected 25 digs and put up 12 total blocks (11 blocks assists and one Solo block) in BIG EAST matches.

SCOUTING THE HUSKIES… The Connecticut Huskies enter Wednesday’s match with a 9-10 overall record (3-5 in the BIG EAST). The Huskies are currently ranked seventh in the conference and are coming off a three-game win streak against Xavier, Villanova, and Georgetown. The Huskies defeated Xavier and Villanova in four sets before taking down Georgetown in three.

Senior Caylee Parker leads the Huskies in points with 272.5, putting her sixth in the BIG EAST. Parker has recorded 228 kills, 182 digs, 34 total blocks (23 block assists and 11 solo blocks) and 22 service aces.

Senior Karly Berkland has collected a team-best 277 digs including 112 in conference play. Berkland has notched double-digit digs in seven of the eight conference matches the Huskies have played.

Senior Madi Whitmire’s 9.55 assists per set ranks fourth in the BIG EAST. Whitmire leads the Huskies with 697 assists including 339 in BIG EAST matches.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS… Butler enters the weekend with a 4-4 BIG EAST record and is 10-10 overall. The Bulldogs went 1-1 last week as they took down Seton Hall in four sets on Oct. 14 before falling to St. Johns in straight sets on Oct. 16. Butler is looking to get back in the win column against Connecticut on Oct. 21 before traveling to take on the Friars on Oct. 22.

Junior Jaymeson Kinley leads the BIG EAST in digs per set, averaging 5.44. Kinley leads the Bulldogs with 397 total digs including 189 in conference play.

Sophomore Mariah Grunze leads the Bulldogs in kills (229). Grunze is currently ranked ninth in the BIG EAST in points with 255.5 and seventh in kills. She has also added 36 blocks.

Freshman Cora Taylor has collected a team-best 609 assists including 294 in conference play. Taylor’s 9.23 assists per set ranks fifth in the BIG EAST.

WHAT’S NEXT… Providence will play away from home next weekend as it takes on Villanova University in Villanova Pa. is Friday, Oct. 28 before traveling to Washington, DC to face Georgetown on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:00 p.m