Volleyball Set To Begin BIG EAST Competition

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team has concluded its non-conference schedule and will begin BIG EAST competition this weekend with road games against St. John’s and Seton Hall. The Friars will take on the St. John’s Red Storm on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 pm and the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:00 pm Providence finished its non-conference schedule with an 8-4 record.

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars have received significant contributions from sophomores Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) is the Offensive end. Grant hit .409 during the non-conference schedule, which leads all BIG EAST players. She has notched 103 kills on 208 attempts so far this season. The middle blocker also leads the Friars in blocks (42) after adding 14 this past weekend.

Senior Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) has been an asset to the Friars all over the floor. Mullally leads the BIG EAST in service aces, with 21. The senior is second on the team in assists (129) and digs (142) and third on the team in blocks (25) and kills (114).

Graduate student Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) has proven to be a defensive weapon for the Friars and leads the team and the BIG EAST with 241 digs, while averaging 5.02 digs per. She also ranks seventh in the conference in service aces (24), averaging .40 service aces per set.

Senior Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and sophomore Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) have each registered a team-best 123 kills so far this season. Nelson and Rhoden have added 25 digs apiece as well as 11 and 12 blocks, respectively.

SCOUTING THE RED STORM… St. John’s concluded its non-conference schedule with a 9-4 record. The Red Storm played three matches last week at the Red Storm Invitational and swept the tournament with wins against Columbia, Boston College and Middle Tennessee. St. John’s was picked fifth in the Preseason BIG EAST Coaches’ Poll.

Sophomore Giorgia Walther ranks second in the BIG EAST in kills, with 194 on 474 attacks. Walther hit a career-high 27 kills in the Red Storm’s last match against Middle Tennessee.

Sophomore Wiktoria Kowalczyk leads the Red Storm with 596 assists and ranks first in the BIG EAST in assists per set (11.04).

Preseason All-BIG EAST selection Rachele Rastelli leads the conference in points with 193 kills, 10 service aces and 42 total blocks (three Solo blocks and 39 block assists).

SCOUTING THE PIRATES… Seton Hall begins BIG EAST play with a 9-3 record and is coming off three-straight wins against Central Connecticut State, Dartmouth and NJIT as part of the Seton Hall Classic. The Pirates were picked to finish 11thth in the Preseason BIG EAST Coaches’ Poll.

Freshman Asli Subasili leads the BIG EAST in blocks per set (1.21), with 51 total blocks.

Sophomore Maddie Klungel holds a team-high 231 assists, notching double-digit assists in each of the 12 matches she’s played in.

Sophomore Jenna Walsh has registered a team-best 139 kills on 348 total attacks.

WHAT’S NEXT…. The Friars will travel to Chicago, Ill. to take on the DePaul Blue Demons on Friday Sept. 30 at 8:00 pm (ET) before traveling to Milwaukee, Wis. to play the Marquette Golden Eagles the following day at 7:00 pm (ET).