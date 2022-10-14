Volleyball Set for Weekend with Fordham

GW moved to 5-2 in A-10 play with a 3-0 week vs. George Mason and Saint Louis. In the Buff & Blue’s Tuesday night match in Fairfax, GW stormed back to win three-straight sets to top the Patriots, 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13). GW continued the five-set success in the same fashion on Friday with a 3-2 win over the Billikens, 16-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-10, 15-12. GW finished the series sweep with a 3-1 win on Saturday, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

GW’s five-match win streak is tied for its longest since the 2015 season. With a win on Friday, GW can extend its success to six matches, a feat which hasn’t been matched since the 2014 season when the team won seven-straight games as part of a campaign that featured an Atlantic 10 Championship appearance.

BLOCK n’ ROLL

GW is first in the conference with 197.5 blocks, averaging 2.50 blocks/set. Tierra Porter continues to lead the A-10 with 115 total blocks, averaging 1/46 b/s. Porter came up with 21 blocks in GW’s three wins last week. Liv Womble was also active at the net for GW, recording 13 blocks last week to add to her season total of 71.

SCOUTING FORDHAM

Fordham is 8-10 overall and 2-5 in A-10 play. The Rams’ Mallory Lipski and Zoe Talabong enter the weekend as reigning A-10 Defensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively. Lipski posted back-to-back 20-dig efforts last weekend vs. VCU and tallied 19 digs in a sweep over Rhode Island earlier in the week. Lipski is second in the A-10 with 345 digs. Talabong averaged 2.54 kills/set and 3.0 digs/set last week, with a pair of double-doubles to earn her first-career honor. Whitley Moody sits atop the conference with 257 kills, averaging 3.57/set.