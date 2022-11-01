Volleyball Set for NESCAC Tournament Beginning Friday in Connecticut

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College volleyball team is the fifth seed and will battle Amherst in the quarterfinals of the NESCAC Tournament on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 pm The semifinal and Championship matches will be played on November 5 and 6, respectively, as all rounds will be Hosted by Wesleyan University.

All contests will be carried live by the Northeast Sports Network. A look at both teams can be found below. A full preview is available on the NESCAC website.

Bowdoin’s Polar Bears

2022 Record: 13-9 (6-4 NESCAC)

NESCAC Tournament Appearances (including this year): 20 (15th consecutive)

NESCAC Finals Appearances: 6 (last: 2021)

NESCAC Titles Won: 4 (last: 2021)

Notes: 2021 NESCAC Champion … Bowdoin is the No. 5 seed for the first time since 2014 and will begin the defense of its NESCAC title against No. 4 Amherst … The Polar Bears fell, 3-0, to the Mammoths on September 30 … Bowdoin handed Amherst a 3-2 loss in last year’s semifinals en route to the program’s fourth title … The Polar Bears have qualified for the NESCAC postseason 20 times in 23 years … Bowdoin has played in 10 straight semifinals and the last three Championship matches.

Amherst Mammoths

2022 Record: 13-6 (7-3 NESCAC)

NESCAC Tournament Appearances (including this year): 23

NESCAC Finals Appearances: 7 (last: 2018)

NESCAC Titles Won: 3 (last: 2006)

Notes: Amherst is the No. 4 seed for the second time in three years and has qualified for every NESCAC Tournament… The Mammoths will take on No. 5 Bowdoin in their opening match of the tournament … Amherst defeated Bowdoin, 3-0, on September 30 … The Mammoths dropped to 2-3 versus Bowdoin in the NESCAC Championship series following a 3-2 loss in last year’s semifinal round … Amherst has reached the semifinals in seven of the last eight tournaments.