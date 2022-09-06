Volleyball Set for Midweek Match at UNC Asheville on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team is set to travel to Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday to face UNC Asheville in a non-conference matchup. First serve is slated for 6 pm ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga (1-5) is coming off a 1-2 weekend at the Jacksonville Invitational where the team earned its first win of the season with a 3-1 decision over Presbyterian. It was narrowly a perfect weekend with the pair of losses both coming in five-set thrillers.

Asheville (3-5) has played all eight matches inside the state of North Carolina this season and carries a 2-3 record in home matches into Wednesday’s matchup. The Bulldogs have faced a pair of Southern Conference opponents in the early going, dropping both contests to Western Carolina (8/30) and UNCG (9/3) by 3-0 tallies.

More information on the upcoming Matchup can be found below.

MATCH INFORMATION

– Chattanooga (1-5) at UNC Asheville (3-5) | 6:00 PM ET

GAME NOTES

– Asheville leads the all-time series 4-2; UTC won last meeting 3-1 on 8/31/18

ROUND FOR ROUND WITH TYSON

– Natalie Tyson racked up 38 kills and 54 digs in three matches during last weekend’s Jacksonville Invite including a pair of double-double performances. She posted 18 kills and 25 digs in a narrow 3-2 loss to Jacksonville and 13 kills and 11 digs in a 3-1 win over Presbyterian, marking the 16th and 17th double-double efforts in her career.

DEFENSIVE CONSISTENCY CONTINUES

– Defensive specialist Paige Gallentine has continued her Stellar career at UTC in the early stages of 2022. She currently rides a three-match streak with 20 or more digs into Wednesday night’s meeting at Asheville. In last week’s Jacksonville Invite, Gallentine recorded 22, 20 and 23 digs, respectively, in the three matches.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

– ECU transfer Natalie Tyson surpassed 800 career kills after the season opening tournament in Athens, Ga. She also surpassed 100 career blocks after last weekend’s Jacksonville Invite. Coniah Davis also has 99 career blocks, all coming at UTC. Sophia Bossong is seven digs away from 500 in her career.

WHO’S NEW

Since being hired on Jan. 4, Torbett has brought in five transfers and one freshman. She is reuniting with Natalie Tyson and Sydney Hall after the duo played for her at East Carolina. She also welcomed Halle Olson from FAU and Nailah Jones from Chicago State. The final transfer is returning home to play in the Scenic City. Elaine Redman was the starting setter for Toledo last year and comes to Chattanooga with three years of eligibility remaining. The Lone freshman on the Squad is Cassidy Couch who made her way to UTC from Murfreesboro.

