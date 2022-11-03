Volleyball set for final MVC road swing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Taking to the road for the final time in the 2022 regular season, the University of Evansville volleyball team will make weekend stops at Missouri State and Southern Illinois. UE opens on the road Friday evening versus the Bears in a 6PM match before heading to Carbondale for a 5PM match against the Salukis on Saturday with both matches to be carried on ESPN3.

Weekend Road Sweep

– Evansville picked up a pair of road victories over the weekend defeating Valpo and UIC

– The effort marked the third MVC weekend road sweep since UE head Coach Fernando Morales took over in 2019

– Between 1994 (when UE joined the MVC) and 2018, the program had just one weekend road sweep but since Morales took over, UE has had one in three out of four seasons

New Record

– It’s Oct. 22, Alondra Vazquez became the all-time program Kills leader, breaking Jessica Kiefer’s record of 1,706

– Vazquez officially set the record in the first set of the home contest against Drake and has continued to add to her number

– Her current tally of 1,773 kills is tied for 5th in MVC history

1) 2,293 Lily Johnson, Missouri State, 2014-17

2) 1,948 Lindsay Stalzer, Bradley, 2002-05

3) 1,919 Michelle Witzke, Missouri State, 1994-97

4) 1,779 Molly O’Brien, UNI, 2000-03

5) 1,773 Chris Rehor, Illinois State, 1985-88

1,773 Alondra Vazquez, Evansville, 2018-

7) 1,725 ​​Cheryl Berg, Indiana State, 1998-01

8) 1,732 Jenny Pavlas, Bradley, 1993-97

9) 1,720 Kate Galer, UNI, 1993-96

10) 1,709 Karlie Taylor, UNI, 2016-19

– Earlier this season, Vazquez moved past Julie Groves for the most attempts in program history and now has 5,125, with Groves’ mark of 4,401 ranking second

– Groves played at UE from 1997-2000

– Vazquez also moved into the top ten in career digs with 1,470…she is currently 5th

Clutch Efforts

– Emilee Scheumann stepped up in a big way in the weekend road Sweep at Valpo and UIC as she posted 2.63 Kills per set while hitting an impressive .391

– She opened the week by tying her career mark with 11 Kills against the Beacons before totaling 10 Kills and a .529 hitting tally at UIC

– Scheumann had two more impressive efforts UE defeated Illinois State and Bradley to open the MVC slate, posting 8 Kills in both matches while hitting .538 & .375, respectively

– After totaling three Kills in the opening four matches, she has notched 129 Kills in the last 23 contests…she averaged 0.20 Kills in the first four matches but has seen that average rise to 1.45 since that time including a career-high of 11 vs. Tennessee State and at Valpo

– She has notched 4+ Kills in 15 of the last 23 matches

Freshman Honor

– Kora Ruff continues to put together an extraordinary season and was rewarded for her efforts on October 31 as she was named the MVC Freshman of the Week for the first time in her career

– In the weekend road victories at Valpo and UIC, Ruff averaged 11.75 assists, 3.00 digs and 0.63 service aces

– Her season assist mark of 10.01 per set puts her fourth in the MVC while her average in conference matches is even better at 10.42/set

– Ruff’s total of 1,011 assists on the season is 7th-best in the NCAA

Honor #5 for Vazquez

– For the fifth time in her career, Alondra Vazquez was named the MVC Player of the Week, garnering the Honor on Monday

– She averaged 4.75 kills and 3.75 digs per set in the road wins at Valparaiso and UIC

– Her season average of 4.68 kills per set paces the MVC while ranking 9th nationally

– Over the last eight matches, she has upped her efforts to a new level, averaging 5.23 Kills per game