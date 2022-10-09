Volleyball Set for Clash with Defending Champs

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (16-4, 5-0 WAC) goes for its first-ever season-sweep of the three-time Defending WAC Champions New Mexico State Aggies (10-6, 3-2 WAC) on Monday at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

UTRGV swept New Mexico State on the road earlier this season.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com.

Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag.

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Fans unable to attend either match in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally on WAC International.

Complete game notes can be found below:



