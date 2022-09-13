Volleyball Seniors lead with passion for their sport

Playing in the shadow of the deep, Talented senior class of a year ago, this year’s smaller, less experienced volleyball senior class need not take a back seat to anyone in at least one area.

The three Seniors can Hang with anyone in terms of their passion for playing volleyball.

“Three awesome girls,” first-year head Coach Lindsay Fisher said of Katie Nelson, Giana Raffin and Heather Van Eekeren. Raffin is in her fourth year in the program and first as a varsity player.

“If you’re one of those players, you work hard, you do everything we ask, you play hard, we’re going to find a spot for you,” Firster said. “We’re going to make sure that it happens for you because that’s what we want here. She’s done a great job filling in that role whether it’s a serving specialist or a defensive specialist, and she makes practices better. She really makes us work hard, which is cool.”

Raffin said what she’ll miss most about volleyball is “the energy on the court, hyping each other up after each point.” Van Eekeren noted how much Raffin has improved in the past year.

“She’s amazing,” Van Eekeren said. “She trusts herself so much more now. Her confidence inspires me.”

Van Eekeren, who has shifted seamlessly to libero for her senior year, energizes the team with her hustle. She became a full-time varsity player as a junior after making spot varsity appearances her first two seasons. Her current role is the favorite one she has played, she said.

“I love it,” Van Eekeren said. “I love being able to control the back row. I like how I can trust my teammates just as much as they can trust me and it really makes my bond stronger with them.”

A four-year varsity player, Nelson is the loudest talent in the small senior class. Until this season, Nelson spent the past two seasons playing the role Van Eekeren now fills. She has shifted full-time to outside hitter for her senior season.

“I like it. I played it all throughout my club seasons. I played it my freshman year, and then throughout my sophomore and junior year I was switched to libero and then this year I knew I was going to be hitting,” Nelson said. “But I’m glad I’m doing it because I know I can do it and I know I can do what I need to do to get the team points.”

Nelson and teammates scored enough points to earn three victories in three days last week, defeating in order, Merrillville, Highland and Michigan City on senior night, all in straight sets, to improve to 8-11 overall and 2-4 in the DAC.