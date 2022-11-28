Volleyball selected as No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Championship

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Volleyball was selected as the No. 1 National Seed in the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championship, the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee announced Sunday.

The Longhorns (22-1) will play Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 pm CT and will host the match between Georgia and Towson at 5 pm CT. The winners of Thursday’s matches will play on Friday at 8 pm CT.

This is the second time in program history that Texas has entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed and the 13th time since 2007 that the Longhorns are one of the top-4 national seeds.

As one of the Top 4 seeds in the tournament, should the Longhorns advance they will have an opportunity to host the NCAA Regionals at Gregory Gym.

The first and second round will be Dec. 1-2 in a single-elimination first round competition. Regionals will take place from Dec. 8-10. The National Semifinals will be held December 15, at 6 pm and 8:30 pm CT on ESPN. The National Championship will take place December 17, at 7 pm CT on ESPN2. The semifinals and Championship will be held at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

All NCAA Championship match times can be found on the attached Championship bracket or online at www.ncaa.com/volleyball.