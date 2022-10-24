Volleyball: Section Playoffs for volleyball are set – Brainerd Dispatch

The Brainerd Warriors earned a No. 7 seed in the Section 8-4A Playoffs and will travel to play No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Warriors did not play the Knights during the regular season.

Other matchups in Section 8-4A include, top-seed Rogers hosting No. 8 Moorhead, No. 3 seed Buffalo hosting No. 6 seed Bemidji and No. 4 Sartell hosting No. 5 Elk River.

In Section 6-2A, the Pequot Lakes Patriots earned the No. 2 seed which gets them a bye into the quarterfinals. Wadena-Deer Creek notched the No. 3 seed and hosts No. 14 Pillager in the opening round Thursday.

Other teams playing in the opening round of Section 6-2A are No. 9 Staples-Motley at No. 8 Melrose and No. 12 Pierz at No. 5 Milaca.

In Section 5-1A, Pine River-Backus got the No. 1 seed in its pod and will play No. 4 McGregor in the opening round Friday, Oct. 28. Verndale got the No. 2 seed in its pod and will host the Winner of No. 3 Swanville and No. 6 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Friday.

Little Falls earned the No. 6 seed in Section 8-3A and will travel to play No. 3 Alexandria Thursday.

In Section 7-2A, No. 4 Aitkin hosts No. 5 Rock Ridge and No. 6 Crosby-Ironton travels to No. 3 Mesabi East. Both games are Wednesday, Oct. 26 and both games are scheduled at 7 pm