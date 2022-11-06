Volleyball seasons end at regionals for Garfield County high school teams

Roaring Fork’s Ruby Denning (No. 4) and Bella Brown go up to try to block the hit from Delta’s Sophia Chavez in the Rams’ 3-2 loss to the Panthers at home on Sept. 29, 2022.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The regional round of the Colorado High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament on Saturday saw one match win among three Garfield County teams that were represented, Roaring Fork, but the weekend marked the end of the line for all three teams.

Playing at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament in Windsor, No. 22 Glenwood Springs lost 3-1 to No. 34 Riverdale Ridge (21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25) and 3-0 to No. 3 Windsor (23-25, 14-25, 10-25).

Windsor (22-3) Advances to the 12-team state tournament as the third seed, while the Demons finish the year at 15-10 overall, after going 4-6 in the 4A Western Slope League for fourth place.

Palisade, which finished second in the league, was the only 4A WSL team to advance to state, going 2-0 at the Holy Family regional and entering the 12-team Championship round as the 10th seed. League Champion Eagle Valley went 1-1 at its home regional in Gypsum, where Woodland Park emerged as the Winner and state qualifier.

Three senior Glenwood Springs players Graduate from the Demons program, Siri Henderson, Bailey Risner and Mattéa Enewold.

In the Class 3A regionals, the 26th-seeded Roaring Fork Rams of Carbondale went 1-1 and had a shot at advancing to state. However, regional host and 11th seed Resurrection Christian of Loveland closed it out with a 3-0 win over No. 14 The Vanguard School (TVS) Saturday afternoon to advance to state as the ninth seed.

After losing to Resurrection Christian 3-0 in the regional opener Saturday morning (12-25, 21-25, 18-25), the Rams rallied to defeat TVS 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-20) and end the season on a high note.

Roaring Fork senior hitter Bella Brown finished the weekend with 16 kills and added 25 digs to the Rams’ efforts, according to stats posted to Maxpreps.com. Junior Ruby Denning had 10 kills across the two matches, while sophomore Carley Crownhart recorded five serving aces and junior Nora Lingren had three. Sophomore Erica Crownhart had 22 digs on the day.

The Rams finished at 15-10 overall, after going 4-3 in the 3A Western Slope League to finish third behind league champion Delta and second-place Rifle. The Rams Graduate three seniors, including Brown, Morgan Kaegebein and Angelina Montemayor.

Rifle, Seeded No. 31 and playing at the Saturday regional Hosted by No. 6 University in Greeley, lost 3-0 to the host Bulldogs (17-25, 16-25, 16-25) and 3-1 to No. 19 Bayfield (set scores not reported to Maxpreps).

The Lady Bears finished at 13-12 overall after going 5-2 overall and finishing second in the league at 5-2. The Bears Graduate six seniors, Kara Snyder, Allie Trouskie, Cora McMillan, Emma Opstein, Jocelyn Medina and Valeria Sandoval.

Delta was the only 3A WSL team to advance to the state tournament after winning its regional on Saturday, going 2-0 including a win over higher seed The Academy High School. The Panthers go to state as the 10th seed.

