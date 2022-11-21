Volleyball season concludes with All-Tournament teams | News, Sports, Jobs

Following the completion of the Class A and Class B state tournaments, the volleyball season has officially come to an end. In Class A, West Fargo Sheyenne edged out Century in five sets to take home the title, while in Class B Northern Cass defeated Linton/HMB in five sets to win the championship.

With the tournaments coming to an end, the All-Tournament Team for Class A and Class B has been announced, as well as Senior Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year for each class.

Here are the members of the All-Tournament teams and the award winners, broken down by class:

Class A All-Tournament Team

Lydia Spies, St. Mary’s.

Betsy Schiltz, Fargo North.

Madison Jackson, Fargo South.

Riley Guscette, West Fargo.

Chelsa Krom, Legacy.

JoAnna Fleckenstein, Legacy.

Makenna Nold, Jamestown.

Aspyn Peterson, Jamestown.

Claire Bauman, Century.

Logan Nissley, Century.

Haven Fitterer, Century.

Kailee Waasdorp, West Fargo Sheyenne.

Reagan Bogenreif, West Fargo Sheyenne.

Brooke Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne.

Senior Athlete of the Year – Logan Nissley, Century.

Coach of the Year – Leah Newton, West Fargo Sheyenne.

Class B All-Tournament Team

ShayLee Bosch, Linton/HMB.

Gracie Schumacher, Linton/HMB.

Paige Hulm, Linton/HMB.

Halle Crockett, Northern Cass.

Josie Jensen, Northern Cass.

Noelle Erickson, Northern Cass.

Summer Hegg, Thompson.

Jordan West, Thompson.

Clara Stevens, Thompson.

Kate Zimmer, Kenmare.

Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare.

Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne.

Ava Jahner, Dickinson Trinity.

Maya Vibeto, Our Redeemer’s.

Karli Klein, Garrison.

Senior Athlete of the Year – ShayLee Bosch, Linton/HMB.

Coach of the Year – Jaime Richter, Linton/HMB.