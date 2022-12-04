Volleyball Season Concludes at #1 Seed Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Seeded Purdue Boilermakers concluded their season in the NCAA Second Round, falling to host No. 1 Seeded Louisville in straight sets (19-25, 21-25, 23-25). The Boilermakers end their season with a 21-11 (11-9 Big Ten) record while the Cardinals advance to Regionals behind a 28-2 (17-1 ACC) record.

Purdue did not go down without a hard-fought battle, coming within reach of taking the third set, leading 22-21 and tying it up 23-23, before Louisville’s challenge halted the Boilermaker momentum.

A total of seven Boilermakers reached double-digits today, with Eva Hudson (12 kills), Madeline Koch (11 kills) and Raven Colvin (10 kills) leading the Offensive effort. Meanwhile, Grace Balensiefer dished out 32 assists. The back row was anchored by Maddie Schermerhorn (19 digs), Ali Hornung (11 digs) and Emily Brown (10 digs).

Schermerhorn’s 19 digs bested her own Purdue NCAA tournament record, which she set last night with 18 vs. Tennessee.