Volleyball: Scots to Host Macalester Invitational Sept. 2-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College volleyball team will host the Macalester Invitational, held in the Leonard Center on Sept. 2-3. The tournament features eight teams and three courts, with the Scots playing four matches over the two days.

The Macalester Invitational gets underway at 3:00 pm Friday. The Scots host UW-River Falls at 5:00 pm and UW-Platteville at 7:00 pm in Alumni Gymnasium. Macalester closes out the tournament on Saturday against Minnesota Morris at 10:00 am and Luther at 12:00 pm All of Macalester’s matches will be held in Alumni Gymnasium, while 10 matches will be played in the Fieldhouse.

Spectators with a Macalester ID will be admitted free. For all other spectators, tickets must be purchased in advance at athletics.macalester.edu/tickets. Masks are required for all spectators attending any of the matches at the Macalester Invitational. All matches in Alumni Gymnasium (Court 1) will be streamed live on the Macalester Athletics All-Access page. The matches on Courts 2 and 3 will be streamed on Macalester Athletics’ YouTube channel.

Here’s the Macalester Invitational schedule:

