Volleyball: Scots Edged by Concordia in Four Sets

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Macalester College volleyball team won the first set but ended up losing a MIAC match at Concordia College, 17-25, 25-8, 25-20, 25-17 Sunday afternoon at Memorial Auditorium. The Scots fall to 12-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference, while the Cobbers improve to 5-12, 2-3 MIAC.

The match started well for Macalester, with sophomore right side Gwen Wooten (Allen, Texas/Allen) registering three kills and senior outside hitter Eliza King (Novato, Calif./San Marin), sophomore outside hitter Adisa Preston (Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie) and sophomore middle Blocker Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) adding two kills apiece in a 25-17 win. The tables were turned in the second set, with the Scots recording just two kills in a 25-8 defeat.

The third set remained close, with the Cobbers taking a 23-18 edge with four straight points. The Scots tallied the next two points, but Concordia wrapped up the set with the final two points to win, 25-20. Six consecutive points Midway through the fourth set broke a tie and gave the Cobbers a lead they would not relinquish, eventually winning the fourth set, 25-17.

Wooten tallied eight kills in the final two sets combined and finished with 12 kills and a .333 hitting percentage to lead Macalester offensively. Geber recorded eight kills without an error in 23 attempts for a .348 hitting percentage, while King had six kills and 11 digs. First year setter Maya Mortenson (Minneapolis, Minn./Spring Lake Park) notched 25 assists, with sophomore libero Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) leading the defense with 12 digs. Anna Brakke and Hannah Keil paced Concordia with 11 kills apiece.

The Scots step out of conference play to face UW-Stout on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The match starts at 7:00 pm in Menomonie, Wis.