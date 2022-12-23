Volleyball: Sarah Reiss leaves Plant to Coach at Berkeley Prep – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Sarah Reiss, who led Plant to the 7A state title in 2021, has decided to leave her alma mater to take over as volleyball coach at Berkeley Prep.

The Buccaneers announced the hiring in a press release Friday morning.

Reiss replaces Bradley Jergensen, who left after one season.

In 2021, Reiss was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 7A Coach of the year after guiding the Panthers to the title. Plant had been to the state semifinals each of the previous three seasons before Reiss’ arrival, but she helped the program take the next step and win what had been an elusive championship.

Reiss (formerly Kirkwood), who starred at Plant before going on to play at Virginia, was already used to winning state titles before returning to her alma mater as coach. She won three straight (2001-03) as a player with the Panthers and was the state Gatorade player of the year as a senior.

As a coach, she guided the Spence School (Manhattan, NY) to a state title in 2013. Her sister, Emily, who was part of two state championship teams at Plant, joined the Panthers’ staff last year as an assistant.

This season, Reiss led Plant to the region final, where the Panthers lost on the road to eventual state champion Venice in five sets.

At Berkeley Prep, Reiss inherits a program rich in tradition. The Buccaneers have won 16 state titles, the last coming in 2017.

She also will try to provide some stability to a program that has gone through three coaching changes in as many years.