Volleyball: SAC teams announced – Nov. 29 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Here are the Sunshine Athletic Conference volleyball teams for public school players in Pasco County. The selections were made by the coaches.

East Division

Coach of the year: Ike Klauka, Land O’ Lakes

Player of the year: Bella Horruitiner, Land O’ Lakes

First team

OH/MH Chloe Danielson, Sr., Wesley Chapel

S Jenna Ly, Sr., Wesley Chapel

OH Haley Strawser, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

MH Carissa Mixon, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

OH Maddie Snider, Sr., Sunlake

L/DS Sydney Rolfe, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

OH Bella Horruitiner, Jr., Land O’ Lakes

Second team

OH Kailey Kleinatland, Sr., Cypress Creek

OH/MH Elizabeth Ekechi, Jr., Wesley Chapel

OH Annabelle Grace Korta, Jr., Wesley Chapel

MH Alice Stryker, Sr., Sunlake

S Vanessa Campoe, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

L Payton Leidy, Jr., Zephyrhills

DS/OH Sophie Puhala, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

West Division

Coach of the year: Belinda Delaney, Gulf

Player of the year: Caroline Knight, Mitchell

First team

OH Caroline Knight, Sr., Mitchell

OH Gabrielle Horn, Sr., Anclote

MB Kinnah Kreidler, Sr., Mitchell

MB Mikayla Way, Sr., Fivay

S Ava Connors, Sr., Mitchell

S Faith Jetter, Sr., Fivay

DS Madison Antioco, Sr., Mitchell

Second team

OH Zoe Graham, Jr., Hudson

OH Cassandra Kendall, Jr., River Ridge

OH Madilyn Way, Fr., Fivay

MH Taryn Newton, Sr., So., River Ridge

MH Mailin Fletcher, Jr., River Ridge

DS Kristyn Cusma, Sr., Mitchell

DS Alexis Pridemore, Sr., Gulf