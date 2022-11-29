Volleyball: SAC teams announced – Nov. 29 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Here are the Sunshine Athletic Conference volleyball teams for public school players in Pasco County. The selections were made by the coaches.
East Division
Coach of the year: Ike Klauka, Land O’ Lakes
Player of the year: Bella Horruitiner, Land O’ Lakes
First team
OH/MH Chloe Danielson, Sr., Wesley Chapel
S Jenna Ly, Sr., Wesley Chapel
OH Haley Strawser, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
MH Carissa Mixon, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
OH Maddie Snider, Sr., Sunlake
L/DS Sydney Rolfe, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
OH Bella Horruitiner, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
Second team
OH Kailey Kleinatland, Sr., Cypress Creek
OH/MH Elizabeth Ekechi, Jr., Wesley Chapel
OH Annabelle Grace Korta, Jr., Wesley Chapel
MH Alice Stryker, Sr., Sunlake
S Vanessa Campoe, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
L Payton Leidy, Jr., Zephyrhills
DS/OH Sophie Puhala, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
West Division
Coach of the year: Belinda Delaney, Gulf
Player of the year: Caroline Knight, Mitchell
First team
OH Caroline Knight, Sr., Mitchell
OH Gabrielle Horn, Sr., Anclote
MB Kinnah Kreidler, Sr., Mitchell
MB Mikayla Way, Sr., Fivay
S Ava Connors, Sr., Mitchell
S Faith Jetter, Sr., Fivay
DS Madison Antioco, Sr., Mitchell
Second team
OH Zoe Graham, Jr., Hudson
OH Cassandra Kendall, Jr., River Ridge
OH Madilyn Way, Fr., Fivay
MH Taryn Newton, Sr., So., River Ridge
MH Mailin Fletcher, Jr., River Ridge
DS Kristyn Cusma, Sr., Mitchell
DS Alexis Pridemore, Sr., Gulf